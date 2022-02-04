Log in
    SBO   AT0000946652

SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT AG

(SBO)
Schoeller Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment : Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

02/04/2022 | 11:16am EST
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

Montreal, 1.2.2022


Overview

1. Issuer:SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT Aktiengesellschaft2. Reason for the notification:Acquisition or disposal of voting rights3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: Global Alpha Capital Management Partnership
City: Montreal
Country: Canada4. Name of shareholder(s): 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:31.1.2022

6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)

% of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)

Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached


5,00 %


0,00 %


5,00 %


16 000 000

Position of previous notification (if applicable)


4,99 %




4,99 %



Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:


A: Voting rights attached to shares


ISIN Code

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)

Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)

Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)

Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)

AT0000946652


800 325


5,00 %

SUBTOTAL A

800 325

5,00 %

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018


Type of instrument


Expiration Date


Exercise Period

Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised


% of voting rights







SUBTOTAL B.1



B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period

Physical /
Cash Settlement

Number of
voting rights

% of voting rights








SUBTOTAL B.2



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

No.

Name

Directlycontrolled by No. Sharesheld directly (%) Financial/other instrumentsheld directly (%) Totalof both (%)

1

Global Alpha Capital Management Partnership


2

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

1

5,00 %

5,00 %







9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.


10. Sonstige Kommentare:

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. is a Canadian based discretionary asset manager, and has filed the notification on behalf of a number of pooled funds and client accounts, for which Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. has discretionary control of voting rights. The pooled fund units are held by various clients. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. does not hold any of the shares on its own behalf.


Montreal am 1.2.2022

Disclaimer

SBO - Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 16:15:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
