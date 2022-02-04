Schoeller Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment : Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

news

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

Montreal, 1.2.2022





Overview

1. Issuer: SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT Aktiengesellschaft 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: Global Alpha Capital Management Partnership

City: Montreal

Country: Canada 4. Name of shareholder(s): 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 31.1.2022

6. Total positions





% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2) Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached

5,00 %

0,00 %

5,00 %

16 000 000 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

4,99 %





4,99 %







Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:





A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT0000946652

800 325

5,00 % SUBTOTAL A 800 325 5,00 %

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights











SUBTOTAL B.1





B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /

Cash Settlement Number of

voting rights % of voting rights













SUBTOTAL B.2





8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 Global Alpha Capital Management Partnership

2 Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. 1 5,00 % 5,00 %













9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.





10. Sonstige Kommentare: Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. is a Canadian based discretionary asset manager, and has filed the notification on behalf of a number of pooled funds and client accounts, for which Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. has discretionary control of voting rights. The pooled fund units are held by various clients. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. does not hold any of the shares on its own behalf.





Montreal am 1.2.2022