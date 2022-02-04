Schoeller Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment : Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

news
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
Montreal, 1.2.2022
Overview
1. Issuer:SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT Aktiengesellschaft2. Reason for the notification:Acquisition or disposal of voting rights3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: Global Alpha Capital Management Partnership
City: Montreal
Country: Canada4. Name of shareholder(s): 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:31.1.2022
|
|
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)
|
% of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
|
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
|
Total number of voting rights of issuer
|
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached
|
5,00 %
|
0,00 %
|
5,00 %
|
16 000 000
|
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|
4,99 %
|
|
4,99 %
|
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
|
A: Voting rights attached to shares
|
ISIN Code
|
Number of voting rights
|
% of voting rights
|
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
|
Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)
|
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
|
Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
|
AT0000946652
|
|
800 325
|
|
5,00 %
|
SUBTOTAL A
|
800 325
|
5,00 %
|
B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
|
Type of instrument
|
Expiration Date
|
Exercise Period
|
Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
|
% of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL B.1
|
|
|
B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
|
Type of instrument
|
Expiration Date
|
Exercise Period
|
Physical /
Cash Settlement
|
Number of
voting rights
|
% of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL B.2
|
|
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
|
No.
|
Name
|
Directlycontrolled by No.
|
Sharesheld directly (%)
|
Financial/other instrumentsheld directly (%)
|
Totalof both (%)
|
1
|
Global Alpha Capital Management Partnership
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.
|
1
|
5,00 %
|
|
5,00 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. is a Canadian based discretionary asset manager, and has filed the notification on behalf of a number of pooled funds and client accounts, for which Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. has discretionary control of voting rights. The pooled fund units are held by various clients. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. does not hold any of the shares on its own behalf.
Montreal am 1.2.2022
