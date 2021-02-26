Scholar Education : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - BECOMING A CONSTITUENT OF HANG SENG COMPOSITE INDEX SERIES AND HANG SENG STOCK CONNECT HONG KONG INDEX SERIES

Log in
02/26/2021 | 07:16am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SCHOLAR EDUCATION GROUP

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1769)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

BECOMING A CONSTITUENT OF HANG SENG COMPOSITE INDEX SERIES

AND

HANG SENG STOCK CONNECT HONG KONG INDEX SERIES

This announcement is made by Scholar Education Group (the ''Company'') on a voluntary basis.

The board of directors of the Company (the ''Board'') is pleased to announce that the Company has been selected as a constituent stock of the following index series by the Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited, with effect from 15 March 2021:

  • (1) Hang Seng Composite Index;

  • (2) Hang Seng Consumer Goods & Services Index;

  • (3) Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Index;

  • (4) Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong MidCap & SmallCap Index;

  • (5) Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong SmallCap Index;

  • (6) Hang Seng SCHK Mainland China Companies Index;

  • (7) Hang Seng SCHK ex-AH Companies Index; and

  • (8) Hang Seng Small Cap (Investable) Index.

The Board is of the view that the Company's inclusion in the market benchmark index represents capital markets' recognition of the Company, and is expected to expand shareholder base and trading liquidity of the Company, resulting in realisation of the value of investment in the Company and enhancement of the Company's reputation in the capital markets.

The Board would like to thank its shareholders and investors for their continued support of the Company. The Company endeavours to make use of its competitive advantage to grow its business and to create value for its stakeholders.

By order of the Board SCHOLAR EDUCATION GROUP

CHEN QIYUAN Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 26 February 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Executive Directors

Mr. Chen Qiyuan (chairman) Mr. Chen Hongyu

Mr. Qi Mingzhi (chief executive officer) Mr. Xu Chaoqiang

Non-executive Director

Mr. Shen Jing Wu (vice chairman)

Independent non-executive Directors Mr. Huang Victor

Dr. Liu Jianhua Mr. Yang Xuezhi

Disclaimer

Scholar Education Group published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 12:15:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
