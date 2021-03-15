Scholar Education : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - INCLUSION IN THE HONG KONG STOCK CONNECT LIST UNDER THE SHENZHEN-HONG KONG STOCK CONNECT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SCHOLAR EDUCATION GROUP 思 考 樂 教 育 集 團

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1769)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

INCLUSION IN THE HONG KONG STOCK CONNECT LIST UNDER THE SHENZHEN-HONG KONG STOCK CONNECT

This announcement is made by Scholar Education Group (the ''Company'') on a voluntary basis.

The board of directors of the Company (the ''Board'') is pleased to announce that the Company has been included in the Hong Kong Stock Connect list under the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect with effect from 15 March 2021.

The Board is of the view that the Company's inclusion in the Hong Kong Stock Connect list under the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect demonstrates the recognition of the business, operation and future prospects of the Company by the investors in the capital markets, which is expected to further diversify the shareholder structure and increase the liquidity of the shares of the Company, so as to facilitate the realisation of investment returns in the Company's shares and enhance the Company's reputation in the capital markets.

By order of the Board SCHOLAR EDUCATION GROUP

CHEN QIYUAN Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 15 March 2021