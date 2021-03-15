Log in
SCHOLAR EDUCATION GROUP

(1769)
Scholar Education : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - INCLUSION IN THE HONG KONG STOCK CONNECT LIST UNDER THE SHENZHEN-HONG KONG STOCK CONNECT

03/15/2021
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SCHOLAR EDUCATION GROUP

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1769)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

INCLUSION IN THE HONG KONG STOCK CONNECT LIST UNDER THE SHENZHEN-HONG KONG STOCK CONNECT

This announcement is made by Scholar Education Group (the ''Company'') on a voluntary basis.

The board of directors of the Company (the ''Board'') is pleased to announce that the Company has been included in the Hong Kong Stock Connect list under the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect with effect from 15 March 2021.

The Board is of the view that the Company's inclusion in the Hong Kong Stock Connect list under the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect demonstrates the recognition of the business, operation and future prospects of the Company by the investors in the capital markets, which is expected to further diversify the shareholder structure and increase the liquidity of the shares of the Company, so as to facilitate the realisation of investment returns in the Company's shares and enhance the Company's reputation in the capital markets.

By order of the Board SCHOLAR EDUCATION GROUP

CHEN QIYUAN Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 15 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Executive Directors

Independent non-executive Directors

Mr. Chen Qiyuan (chairman)

Mr. Huang Victor

Mr. Chen Hongyu

Dr. Liu Jianhua

Mr. Qi Mingzhi (chief executive officer)

Mr. Yang Xuezhi

Mr. Xu Chaoqiang

Non-executive Director

Mr. Shen Jing Wu (vice chairman)

Scholar Education Group published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 04:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SCHOLAR EDUCATION GROUP
12:17aSCHOLAR EDUCATION  : Voluntary announcement - inclusion in the hong kong stock c..
03/01SCHOLAR EDUCATION  : Change of headquarters and principal place of business in p..
03/01SCHOLAR EDUCATION  : to be Included in Hang Seng Index; Shares Climb 6%
02/26SCHOLAR EDUCATION  : Voluntary announcement - becoming a constituent of hang sen..
02/24BRIGHT SCHOLAR EDUCATION  : to Acquire 18% Stake in Golden Ballet Dance
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 750 M 115 M 115 M
Net income 2020 51,5 M 7,91 M 7,91 M
Net cash 2020 79,8 M 12,3 M 12,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 95,7x
Yield 2020 0,61%
Capitalization 4 948 M 760 M 760 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,50x
EV / Sales 2021 4,05x
Nbr of Employees 4 055
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart SCHOLAR EDUCATION GROUP
Duration : Period :
Scholar Education Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHOLAR EDUCATION GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 23,60 HKD
Last Close Price 10,62 HKD
Spread / Highest target 201%
Spread / Average Target 122%
Spread / Lowest Target 43,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mingzhi Qi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wai Hang So Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Qiyuan Chen Chairman
Wei De Huang Independent Non-Executive Director
Jian Hua Liu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHOLAR EDUCATION GROUP-18.31%760
TAL EDUCATION GROUP-1.83%42 143
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-5.06%30 239
GSX TECHEDU INC.64.15%21 614
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.15.28%4 986
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.40%4 389
