SCHOLAR ROCK HOLDING CORPORATION

(SRRK)
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation - SRRK

04/11/2021 | 04:01am EDT
NEW YORK, April 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation ("Scholar Rock" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SRRK).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Scholar Rock and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On April 6, 2021, Scholar Rock issued a press release announcing what the Company described as "Positive 12-Month Top-Line Results From the TOPAZ Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating Apitegromab in Patients With Type 2 and Type 3 Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)".  While the press release claimed that the "[d]ata further demonstrate proof-of-concept for the therapeutic potential of apitegromab in patients with Type 2 and Type 3 SMA," it also disclosed that "[f]ive patients experienced a serious treatment-emergent adverse event". 

On this news, Scholar Rock's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on April 6, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

