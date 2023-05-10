Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRRK   US80706P1030

SCHOLAR ROCK HOLDING CORPORATION

(SRRK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-09 pm EDT
8.510 USD   +5.98%
Scholar Rock Reports New Employee Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

05/10/2023 | 08:06am EDT
Scholar Rock (NASDAQ: SRRK; “The Company”), a Phase 3, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of serious diseases in which protein growth factors play a fundamental role, today announced that the Company granted inducement equity awards covering an aggregate of 49,176 shares of its common stock to four newly hired employees, consisting of inducement stock options to purchase an aggregate of 28,100 shares of common stock and inducement restricted stock units (“RSUs”), covering an aggregate of 21,076 shares of its common stock.

The awards are subject to all terms and conditions and other provisions set forth in the Company’s 2022 Inducement Equity Plan (“The Plan”) and forms of equity award agreements thereunder.

The Plan, which was adopted by the Company’s board of directors on June 16, 2022, is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employees of Scholar Rock, or following a bona fide period of non-employment, as an inducement material to such individuals entering into employment with Scholar Rock, pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The options have an exercise price of $8.03, which is equal to the closing price of Scholar Rock’s common stock on May 8, 2023. The stock option award will vest with respect to 25% of the shares of common stock underlying the award on the first anniversary of each employee’s start date, and the remaining 75% of the shares of common stock underlying the Stock Option Award will vest in 12 equal quarterly installments thereafter. Vesting for RSUs will be in four equal annual installments. All vesting related to inducement awards is subject to the employees’ continuing service at the Company through the applicable vesting date.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Scholar Rock is creating a pipeline of novel product candidates with the potential to transform the lives of patients suffering from a wide range of serious diseases, including neuromuscular disorders, cancer, and fibrosis. Scholar Rock’s approach to targeting the molecular mechanisms of growth factor activation enabled it to develop a proprietary platform for the discovery and development of monoclonal antibodies that locally and selectively target these signaling proteins at the cellular level. By developing product candidates that act in the disease microenvironment, the Company intends to avoid the historical challenges associated with inhibiting growth factors for therapeutic effect. Scholar Rock believes its focus on biologically validated growth factors may facilitate a more efficient development path. For more information, please visit www.ScholarRock.com or follow Scholar Rock on Twitter (@ScholarRock) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/scholar-rock/).

Scholar Rock® is a registered trademark of Scholar Rock, Inc.

Availability of Other Information About Scholar Rock

Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our company website www.scholarrock.com, including, but not limited to, company disclosures, investor presentations and FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference call transcripts and webcast transcripts, as well as on Twitter and LinkedIn. The information that we post on our website or on Twitter or LinkedIn could be deemed to be material information. As a result, we encourage investors, the media and others interested to review the information that we post there on a regular basis. The contents of our website or social media shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -175 M - -
Net cash 2023 117 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -4,05x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 462 M 462 M -
EV / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 114
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart SCHOLAR ROCK HOLDING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHOLAR ROCK HOLDING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 8,51 $
Average target price 23,14 $
Spread / Average Target 172%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jay T. Backstrom President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edward H. Myles Chief Financial Officer & Head-Business Operations
David L. Hallal Chairman
Jing L. Marantz Chief Medical Officer
Mohammed Qatanani Senior Vice President & Head-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHOLAR ROCK HOLDING CORPORATION-5.97%462
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED19.41%88 812
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.4.25%80 855
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-17.91%28 200
GENMAB A/S-8.53%25 820
BEIGENE, LTD.11.70%25 684
