Scholar Rock (NASDAQ: SRRK; the “Company”), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative treatments for spinal muscular atrophy, cardiometabolic disorders, and other serious diseases where protein growth factors play a fundamental role, today announced that the company granted inducement equity awards on July 10, 2024, covering an aggregate of 285,000 shares of its common stock to two newly hired employees, consisting of inducement stock options to purchase an aggregate of 162,857 shares of common stock and inducement restricted stock units, covering an aggregate of 122,143 shares of its common stock. The company also announced that it granted inducement equity awards on July 8, 2024, covering an aggregate of 48,700 shares of its common stock to four newly hired employees, consisting of inducement stock options to purchase an aggregate of 27,829 shares of common stock and inducement restricted stock units, covering an aggregate of 20,871 shares of its common stock.

The awards are subject to all terms and conditions and other provisions set forth in the Company’s 2022 Inducement Equity Plan (the “Plan”) and the award agreements thereunder.

The Plan, which was initially adopted by the Company’s board of directors on June 16, 2022, and amended on September 4, 2022, February 3, 2023 and January 25, 2024, is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employees of Scholar Rock, or following a bona fide period of non-employment, as an inducement material to such individuals entering into employment with Scholar Rock, pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The inducement stock options issued on July 10, 2024 have an exercise price of $8.27 and the inducement stock options issued on July 8, 2024 have an exercise price of $7.87, which is equal to the closing price of Scholar Rock’s common stock on July 10, 2024 and July 8, 2024, respectively. The inducement stock options will vest with respect to 25% of the shares of common stock underlying the award on the first anniversary of each employee’s start date, and the remaining 75% of the shares of common stock underlying the inducement stock options will vest in 12 equal quarterly installments thereafter. Vesting for the inducement restricted stock units will be in four equal annual installments. All vesting related to inducement awards is subject to the employees’ continuing service at the Company through the applicable vesting date.

About Scholar Rock

