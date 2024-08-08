Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its transforming growth factor beta (TGFb) superfamily biology, its novel molecular mechanisms of growth factor activation enabled the Company to develop a proprietary platform for the development of monoclonal antibodies that locally and selectively target the precursor. Its product candidate, apitegromab, is a selective, fully human, monoclonal antibody, with a mechanism of action that results in inhibition of the activation of the growth factor, myostatin, in skeletal muscle. Apitegromab is being developed as the first muscle-targeted therapy for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). Its other product candidate, SRK-181, a selective inhibitor of the activation of latent TGFb, is being developed for the treatment of cancers.