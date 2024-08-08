Second Quarter 2024 Business Update

August 8, 2024

Introduction &

Business Update

Jay Backstrom, M.D., MPH

President & Chief Executive Officer

Today's Agenda

Topic

Speaker

Introduction & Business Update

Jay Backstrom, President & Chief Executive Officer

Development Update

Jing Marantz, Chief Medical Officer

Pipeline Update

Mo Qatanani, Chief Scientific Officer

Upcoming Milestones

Jay Backstrom

Q&A Session

IN TR OD UC TIO N

Advancing Towards Commercialization

1

Selectivity is the Key

The hallmark of our differentiated platform is unparalleled selectivity

2

3

Productive Platform

Excellent Opportunity

Strong progress & momentum

SMA and obesity represent

supports SRRK's scientific

high value markets offering

approach, capability to grow

significant potential revenue

pipeline and ability to execute

opportunities

Next 12 - 24 months of execution is expected to be transformative for Scholar Rock

Our Approach

Selectivity D rives Success

RIGHT Validated TARGET Biology

RIGHT

Late nt

TIME

F orm

Deep structural insights to validated targets

Industry-leading antibody design and protein engineering to selectively target latent growth factors

Optimized for efficacy and mitigates off-target effects

Traditional Target

Scholar Rock's Target

"mature" active growth factor

L Latent Growth Factor

Complex

Scientific Platform Yielding Growing Pipeline Across High Value Therapeutic Areas

TARGET

CANDIDATE

DISCOVERY/

PHASE 1

PHASE 2

PHASE 3

PRECLINICAL

SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY

Latent

Apitegromab

CARDIOMETABOLIC DISORDERS

Myostatin

Apitegromab in Obesity*

SRK-439 (novel anti-myostatin antibody)

IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY

Latent

SRK-181: Selective context-independent,

anti-latentTGFβ-1)

TGFβ-1

FIBROSIS

SRK-373: Selective context-dependent

(LTBP1 & LTBP3) anti-latentTGFβ-1

RGMc

ANEMIA

SRK-256: Selective anti-RGMc

Undisclosed

NEUROMUSCULAR DISORDERS

*Utilized data from previously completed Ph1 studyinhealthy volunteers and initiate a Ph 2 POC trial in 2024.

LTBP1=Latent transforming growth factor beta bindingprotein 1; LTBP3=Latent transforming growthfactor beta binding protein3; POC=Proof of concept; RGMc=Repulsive guidance molecule C; TGFβ-1=Transforminggrowth factor beta-1.

High Value Growth Opportunities

Neuromuscular

Disorders

Upcoming SAPPHIRE readout - Q4 2024

Initiate study in SMA patients

  • 2 years old: Planned for
    2025

Exploring

additional neuromuscular

populations

Cardiometabolic

Disorders

Ph 2 POC EMBRAZE study enrolling: Topline data expected in Q2 2025

Advancing SRK-439 to IND

Immuno-Oncology

Fibrosis

Established PoC with

Advance SRK-373, LTBP, to

SRK-181 in multiple advanced

IND

solid tumors

Advancing nonclinical

End of Ph 1 meeting

studies in renal and

planned

pulmonary fibrosis

Strong Proprietary Platform

Cutting-Edge Research Recognized by Global Scientific Community

SRK-181

Promising objective response

rates, safety, and novel

biomarker data highlighted in oral

presentation at ASCO

SRK-439

Compelling new preclinical data highlighted in oral presentation at ADA

SRK-373

Featured on the cover

of Science Signaling and

in Focus article:

"MoreVelcro for the TGFB-1 Straightjacket"

by Boris Hinz

2024 & 2025 Anticipated Milestones

Milestones

2024

2025

SRK-181 data at ASCO

• Oral presentation June 3

• Developmental Therapeutics-Immunotherapy

SRK-439 data at American Diabetes Association

• Oral presentation June 23

• New Insights into Therapeutic Strategies for Obesity and Diabetes

SRK-439 IND submission

EMBRAZE Ph 2 Trial (apitegromab in obesity)

• Trial open for enrollment

• Topline data expected in Q2 2025

SAPPHIRE Ph 3 Trial (apitegromab in SMA)

• Topline readout expected in Q4 2024

Potential SMA launch in Q4 2025, if successful & approved

Study in SMA Patients < 2 Years of Age

• Study design endorsed by EMA's paediatric committee

• Study initiation planned for 2025

