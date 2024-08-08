Second Quarter 2024 Business Update
August 8, 2024
1
© 2024 Scholar Rock, Inc. All rights reserved.
Introduction &
Business Update
Jay Backstrom, M.D., MPH
President & Chief Executive Officer
3
© 2024 Scholar Rock, Inc. All rights reserved.
Today's Agenda
Topic
Speaker
Introduction & Business Update
Jay Backstrom, President & Chief Executive Officer
Development Update
Jing Marantz, Chief Medical Officer
Pipeline Update
Mo Qatanani, Chief Scientific Officer
Upcoming Milestones
Jay Backstrom
Q&A Session
4
© 2024 Scholar Rock, Inc. All rights reserved.
IN TR OD UC TIO N
Advancing Towards Commercialization
1
Selectivity is the Key
The hallmark of our differentiated platform is unparalleled selectivity
2
3
Productive Platform
Excellent Opportunity
Strong progress & momentum
SMA and obesity represent
supports SRRK's scientific
high value markets offering
approach, capability to grow
significant potential revenue
pipeline and ability to execute
opportunities
Next 12 - 24 months of execution is expected to be transformative for Scholar Rock
5
© 2024 Scholar Rock, Inc. All rights reserved.
Our Approach
Selectivity D rives Success
RIGHT Validated TARGET Biology
RIGHT
Late nt
TIME
F orm
Deep structural insights to validated targets
Industry-leading antibody design and protein engineering to selectively target latent growth factors
Optimized for efficacy and mitigates off-target effects
Traditional Target
Scholar Rock's Target
"mature" active growth factor
L Latent Growth Factor
Complex
6
© 2024 Scholar Rock, Inc. All rights reserved.
Scientific Platform Yielding Growing Pipeline Across High Value Therapeutic Areas
TARGET
CANDIDATE
DISCOVERY/
PHASE 1
PHASE 2
PHASE 3
PRECLINICAL
SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY
Latent
Apitegromab
CARDIOMETABOLIC DISORDERS
Myostatin
Apitegromab in Obesity*
SRK-439 (novel anti-myostatin antibody)
IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY
Latent
SRK-181: Selective context-independent,
anti-latentTGFβ-1)
TGFβ-1
FIBROSIS
SRK-373: Selective context-dependent
(LTBP1 & LTBP3) anti-latentTGFβ-1
RGMc
ANEMIA
SRK-256: Selective anti-RGMc
Undisclosed
NEUROMUSCULAR DISORDERS
*Utilized data from previously completed Ph1 studyinhealthy volunteers and initiate a Ph 2 POC trial in 2024.
LTBP1=Latent transforming growth factor beta bindingprotein 1; LTBP3=Latent transforming growthfactor beta binding protein3; POC=Proof of concept; RGMc=Repulsive guidance molecule C; TGFβ-1=Transforminggrowth factor beta-1.
7
© 2024 Scholar Rock, Inc. All rights reserved.
High Value Growth Opportunities
Neuromuscular
Disorders
Upcoming SAPPHIRE readout - Q4 2024
Initiate study in SMA patients
-
2 years old: Planned for
2025
Exploring
additional neuromuscular
populations
Cardiometabolic
Disorders
Ph 2 POC EMBRAZE study enrolling: Topline data expected in Q2 2025
Advancing SRK-439 to IND
Immuno-Oncology
Fibrosis
Established PoC with
Advance SRK-373, LTBP, to
SRK-181 in multiple advanced
IND
solid tumors
Advancing nonclinical
End of Ph 1 meeting
studies in renal and
planned
pulmonary fibrosis
Strong Proprietary Platform
8
Cutting-Edge Research Recognized by Global Scientific Community
SRK-181
Promising objective response
rates, safety, and novel
biomarker data highlighted in oral
presentation at ASCO
SRK-439
Compelling new preclinical data highlighted in oral presentation at ADA
SRK-373
Featured on the cover
of Science Signaling and
in Focus article:
"MoreVelcro for the TGFB-1 Straightjacket"
by Boris Hinz
9
© 2024 Scholar Rock, Inc. All rights reserved.
2024 & 2025 Anticipated Milestones
Milestones
2024
2025
SRK-181 data at ASCO
• Oral presentation June 3
• Developmental Therapeutics-Immunotherapy
SRK-439 data at American Diabetes Association
• Oral presentation June 23
• New Insights into Therapeutic Strategies for Obesity and Diabetes
SRK-439 IND submission
EMBRAZE Ph 2 Trial (apitegromab in obesity)
• Trial open for enrollment
• Topline data expected in Q2 2025
SAPPHIRE Ph 3 Trial (apitegromab in SMA)
• Topline readout expected in Q4 2024
Potential SMA launch in Q4 2025, if successful & approved
Study in SMA Patients < 2 Years of Age
• Study design endorsed by EMA's paediatric committee
• Study initiation planned for 2025
10
© 2024 Scholar Rock, Inc. All rights reserved.
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation published this content on 08 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2024 16:55:07 UTC.