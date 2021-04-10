Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Scholar Rock Holding Corporation    SRRK

SCHOLAR ROCK HOLDING CORPORATION

(SRRK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Scholar Rock : Presents Biomarker Strategy to Support the SRK-181 DRAGON Phase 1 Proof-of-Concept Trial at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

04/10/2021 | 08:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of serious diseases in which protein growth factors play a fundamental role, today announced a poster presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021, being held virtually from April 10-15.

The e-poster will provide an overview of the development of biomarker assays that are being implemented to support the DRAGON Phase 1 proof-of-concept trial (NCT04291079). The DRAGON trial is evaluating SRK-181, a selective inhibitor of latent TGFβ1, in patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors that have shown primary resistance to checkpoint inhibitor therapies.

Details of the poster presentation at the meeting are as follows:

  • Title: “Development of a Comprehensive Biomarker Strategy to Support the Latent TGFβ1 Inhibitor SRK-181 Phase 1 Clinical Trial, DRAGON” (P.1801)
  • Available for on-demand viewing starting April 10, 2021 at 8:30am ET during the Modifiers of the Tumor Microenvironment Session.

About SRK-181
SRK-181 is a selective inhibitor of TGFβ1 activation and is an investigational product candidate being developed to overcome primary resistance to checkpoint inhibitor therapy, such as anti-PD-(L)1 antibodies. TGFβ1 is the predominant TGFβ isoform expressed in many human tumor types. Based on analyses of various human tumors that are resistant to anti-PD-(L)1 therapy, data suggest TGFβ1 is a key contributor to the immunosuppressive microenvironment, excluding and preventing entry of cytotoxic T cells into the tumor, thereby inhibiting anti-tumor immunity (1). Scholar Rock believes SRK-181, which specifically targets the latent TGFβ1 isoform, has the potential to overcome this immune cell exclusion and induce tumor regression when administered in combination with anti-PD-(L)1 therapy while potentially avoiding toxicities associated with non-selective TGFβ inhibition. The DRAGON Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical trial (NCT04291079) in patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors is ongoing. The efficacy and safety of SRK-181 have not been established. SRK-181 has not been approved for any use by the FDA nor any other regulatory agency.

(1) Martin et al., Sci. Transl. Med. 12: 25 March 2020

About Scholar Rock
Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Scholar Rock is creating a pipeline of novel product candidates with the potential to transform the lives of patients suffering from a wide range of serious diseases, including neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis and anemia. Scholar Rock’s approach to targeting the molecular mechanisms of growth factor activation enabled it to develop a proprietary platform for the discovery and development of monoclonal antibodies that locally and selectively target these signaling proteins at the cellular level. By developing product candidates that act in the disease microenvironment, the Company intends to avoid the historical challenges associated with inhibiting growth factors for therapeutic effect. Scholar Rock believes its focus on biologically validated growth factors may facilitate a more efficient development path. For more information, please visit https://scholarrock.com/ or follow Scholar Rock on Twitter (@ScholarRock) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/scholar-rock/).

Scholar Rock® is a registered trademark of Scholar Rock, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the potential of SRK-181 to address certain patient unmet needs and the ability of any product candidate to perform in humans in a manner consistent with earlier nonclinical, preclinical or clinical trial data. The use of words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “future,” “potential,” or “continue,” and other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include Scholar Rock’s ability to provide the financial support, resources and expertise necessary to identify and develop product candidates on the expected timeline, the data generated from Scholar Rock’s nonclinical and preclinical studies and clinical trials as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Scholar Rock’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Scholar Rock’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements represent Scholar Rock’s views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and Scholar Rock undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about SCHOLAR ROCK HOLDING CORPORATION
08:32aSCHOLAR ROCK  : Presents Biomarker Strategy to Support the SRK-181 DRAGON Phase ..
BU
04/06SCHOLAR ROCK  : 12-Month Top-line Results of TOPAZ Phase 2 Trial
PU
04/06SCHOLAR ROCK  : Reports Positive Topline Data From Mid-Stage Study of Spinal Mus..
MT
04/06SCHOLAR ROCK  : Announces Positive 12-Month Top-Line Results From the TOPAZ Phas..
BU
04/06SCHOLAR ROCK HOLDING CORP  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial S..
AQ
03/22SCHOLAR ROCK  : Announces Publication of Preclinical Pharmacology, Pharmacokinet..
BU
03/18SCHOLAR ROCK HOLDING CORP  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K..
AQ
03/18SCHOLAR ROCK  : Announces the Addition of Joshua Reed to Its Board of Directors
BU
03/17INSIDER TRENDS : Scholar Rock Holding Insider Disposition Reduces 90-Days of Buy..
MT
03/17SCHOLAR ROCK  : Gets Patent for Treatment Related to Spinal Muscular Atrophy
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29,3 M - -
Net income 2021 -100 M - -
Net cash 2021 260 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -10,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 026 M 1 026 M -
EV / Sales 2021 26,1x
EV / Sales 2022 73,0x
Nbr of Employees 119
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart SCHOLAR ROCK HOLDING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHOLAR ROCK HOLDING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 68,60 $
Last Close Price 29,94 $
Spread / Highest target 164%
Spread / Average Target 129%
Spread / Lowest Target 117%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stuart Anthony Kingsley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edward H. Myles Chief Financial Officer & Head-Business Operations
David L. Hallal Chairman
Yung H. Chyung Chief Medical Officer
George G Nomikos SVP-Medical & Clinical Science
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHOLAR ROCK HOLDING CORPORATION-38.31%1 026
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.11.60%81 977
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-9.73%55 220
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.8.52%51 947
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-1.40%49 486
BIONTECH SE49.83%29 499
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ