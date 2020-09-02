Log in
Scholar Rock : to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

09/02/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ: SRRK), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of serious diseases in which protein growth factors play a fundamental role, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

  • Baird’s 2020 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 3:10 pm ET.
  • Citi’s 15th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference on Thursday, September 10, 2020.
  • Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. ET.
    • A live webcast of this presentation may be accessed by visiting the Investors & Media section of the Scholar Rock website at http://investors.scholarrock.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days following the presentation.
  • Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 17, 2020.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Scholar Rock is creating a pipeline of novel product candidates with the potential to transform the lives of patients suffering from a wide range of serious diseases, including neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis and anemia. Scholar Rock’s approach to targeting the molecular mechanisms of growth factor activation enabled it to develop a proprietary platform for the discovery and development of monoclonal antibodies that locally and selectively target these signaling proteins at the cellular level. By developing product candidates that act in the disease microenvironment, the Company intends to avoid the historical challenges associated with inhibiting growth factors for therapeutic effect. Scholar Rock believes its focus on biologically validated growth factors may facilitate a more efficient development path. For more information, please visit www.ScholarRock.com or follow Scholar Rock on Twitter (@ScholarRock) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/scholar-rock/).

Scholar Rock® is a registered trademark of Scholar Rock, Inc.


© Business Wire 2020
