Scholastic : 2021 Annual Report

Let us look to the future we are helping to create for the millions of young people who are engaging with Scholastic right now to read more, learn
more, and to enhance their understanding of themselves and their world.
Dick Robinson Scholastic Chairman & CEO
1937 - 2021
August 10, 2021
August 10, 2021
Fellow Shareholders,
Scholastic is a company built on a foundation of resilience. In our 101 years, we have supported educators, families and children in navigating the historic moments of our time with age-appropriate and highly-engaging content. This past year we once again stood up to meet this need.
To help our stakeholders during an unprecedented time, we:
Pivoted our distribution channels to meet schools' and families' needs with our book clubs ship-to-home service and virtual book fairs. And when in-person classrooms became possible, we were ready to resume our classic offerings, keeping our innovations still available;
Increased our efforts to supply digital content for children learning at home through our foundational skills programs, such asScholastic F.I.R.S.T.®, and our teaching resources offerings of skills books also served a great need;
Published balanced and age-appropriate articles with supportive materials when signiﬁcant and sometimes challenging news prompted children to ask important questions, and;
Never lost sight of the importance of publishing inspirational, positive and diverse stories of all kinds.
Overall during the year, we progressively built our revenues and ended with a strong Q4 and proﬁtable ﬁscal year, excluding one-time items.
Our employees embodied Scholastic's mission by making this all possible even as they navigated their own personal circumstances, as we were all required to do. Together, we worked toward the same collective vision: that every child deserves and needs access to literacy, social-emotional support and opportunities to thrive.
This is deeply engrained in our culture and our actions, and directly derived from the vision of our late Chairman & CEO, Dick Robinson, who led the company until his passing in early June 2021, as well as his father before him. We will never be able to fully articulate the impact of both of these great leaders, yet the outpouring of support and tributes in Dick's honor from educators, authors, publishers and readers across the globe showed us its reach. And, we will continue to see Dick's legacy in every child that ﬁnds their spark of emotional or intellectual understanding through reading. Today's employees, as well as our future colleagues, will work tirelessly to make sure every child has that experience.
Looking forward, we anticipate turning the corner from the pandemic and readying our operations for increased demand-particularly as we rebuild our fairs business. Though we do not expect to reach our historical number of fairs in the immediate future, there is positive momentum around our distribution channels overall. As we move forward, Scholastic now has a more scalable operating model as a result of our cost savings program, allowing us to be ﬂexible while investing in future growth.
In Fiscal Year 2022, we will focus on the following signiﬁcant opportunities:
Keeping Scholastic as a global leader through our publishing pipeline that supports a seamless exchange of bestselling titles among markets, and through our eagerly anticipated new titles such asDav Pilkey's Cat Kid Comic Club™: Perspectives; The Christmas Pig by J.K. Rowling; The Baby-sitters Club® Graphic Novel #10; The Brightest Night: Wings of Fire™; I Survived the Attacks of September 11, 2001 graphic novel; and The Bad Guys™in They'reBee-HindYou!;
Leveraging our incredible intellectual property to broaden audiences through streaming, TV and ﬁlm;
Building on our relationship with parents and caregivers, which was strengthened during the pandemic as families turned to at-home learning support and books to encourage less screen time;
Supporting and growing our education business as educators navigate the new school year and new streams of federal funding, while we also continue to invest signiﬁcantly in our long-term growth through our newly-combined Scholastic Education Solutions division;
Growing English language learning tools and access in Asia, and;
Remaining focused on continued streamlining and innovating our processes and assessing measured, strategic actions to reduce cost base.
Together, we are looking to future growth and continued success at Scholastic and look forward to sharing our progress throughout this year.
Peter Warwick
Iole Lucchese
President & Chief Executive Officer
Chair of the Board, Executive Vice
President & Chief Strategy Officer
Forward-LookingStatements: This letter contains certain forward-looking statements relating to future periods. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including the conditions of the children's book and educational materials markets and acceptance of the Company's products within those markets, and other risk and factors identiﬁed from time to time in the Company's ﬁ lings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated.
