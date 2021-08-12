Scholastic : 2021 Annual Report

more, and to enhance their understanding of themselves and their world.

Let us look to the future we are helping to create for the millions of young people who are engaging with Scholastic right now to read more, learn

This is deeply engrained in our culture and our actions, and directly derived from the vision of our late Chairman & CEO, Dick Robinson, who led the company until his passing in early June 2021, as well as his father before him. We will never be able to fully articulate the impact of both of these great leaders, yet the outpouring of support and tributes in Dick's honor from educators, authors, publishers and readers across the globe showed us its reach. And, we will continue to see Dick's legacy in every child that ﬁnds their spark of emotional or intellectual understanding through reading. Today's employees, as well as our future colleagues, will work tirelessly to make sure every child has that experience.

Our employees embodied Scholastic's mission by making this all possible even as they navigated their own personal circumstances, as we were all required to do. Together, we worked toward the same collective vision: that every child deserves and needs access to literacy, social-emotional support and opportunities to thrive.

Overall during the year, we progressively built our revenues and ended with a strong Q4 and proﬁtable ﬁscal year, excluding one-time items.

Never lost sight of the importance of publishing inspirational, positive and diverse stories of all kinds.

Increased our efforts to supply digital content for children learning at home through our foundational skills programs, such as

Pivoted our distribution channels to meet schools' and families' needs with our book clubs

To help our stakeholders during an unprecedented time, we:

Scholastic is a company built on a foundation of resilience. In our 101 years, we have supported educators, families and children in navigating the historic moments of our time with age-appropriate and highly-engaging content. This past year we once again stood up to meet this need.

Forward-LookingStatements: This letter contains certain forward-looking statements relating to future periods. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including the conditions of the children's book and educational materials markets and acceptance of the Company's products within those markets, and other risk and factors identiﬁed from time to time in the Company's ﬁ lings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated.

Together, we are looking to future growth and continued success at Scholastic and look forward to sharing our progress throughout this year.

Remaining focused on continued streamlining and innovating our processes and assessing measured, strategic actions to reduce cost base.

Supporting and growing our education business as educators navigate the new school year and new streams of federal funding, while we also continue to invest signiﬁcantly in our

Building on our relationship with parents and caregivers, which was strengthened during the pandemic as families turned to

Leveraging our incredible intellectual property to broaden audiences through streaming, TV and ﬁlm;

Keeping Scholastic as a global leader through our publishing pipeline that supports a seamless exchange of bestselling titles among markets, and through our eagerly anticipated new titles such as

In Fiscal Year 2022, we will focus on the following signiﬁcant opportunities:

Looking forward, we anticipate turning the corner from the pandemic and readying our operations for increased demand-particularly as we rebuild our fairs business. Though we do not expect to reach our historical number of fairs in the immediate future, there is positive momentum around our distribution channels overall. As we move forward, Scholastic now has a more scalable operating model as a result of our cost savings program, allowing us to be ﬂexible while investing in future growth.

United States

Securities and Exchange Commission

Washington, D.C. 20549

Form 10-K

Annual Report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of

the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For the fiscal year ended May 31, 2021 Commission File No. 000-19860 Scholastic Corporation (Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 13-3385513 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or (IRS Employer Identification organization) No.) 557 Broadway New York, New York 10012 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (212) 343-6100 Securities Registered Pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Name of Each Exchange on Which Title of Class Trading Symbol Registered Common Stock, $0.01 par value SCHL The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC

Securities Registered Pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act:

NONE

Indicate by check mark if the Registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act. Yes ý No o

Indicate by check mark if the Registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Act. Yes o No ý

Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the Registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ý No o

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted and posted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§ 232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit). Yes ý No o

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

ý Large accelerated ☐ Accelerated filer ☐ Non-accelerated filer ☐ Smaller reporting ☐ Emerging growth filer company company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. o

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has filed a report on and attestation to its management's assessment of the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting under Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (15 U.S.C. 7262(b)) by the registered public accounting firm

that prepared or issued its audit report. ☒

Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Act). Yes ☐ No ý

The aggregate market value of the Common Stock, par value $0.01, held by non-affiliates as of November 30, 2020, was approximately $692,546,687. As of such date, non-affiliates held no shares of the Class A Stock, $0.01 par value. There is no active market for the Class A Stock.

The number of shares outstanding of each class of the Registrant's voting stock as of June 30, 2021 was as follows: