Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Scholastic Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCHL   US8070661058

SCHOLASTIC CORPORATION

(SCHL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:57:21 2023-03-16 pm EDT
42.76 USD   +2.32%
04:02pScholastic Corporation Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call
PR
03/02Academy Award-Winning Actress Meryl Streep to Narrate "Big Tree" Audiobook
AQ
02/28Scholastic Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Scholastic Corporation Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

03/16/2023 | 04:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) today announced the following schedule and conference call information for its third quarter fiscal year 2023 earnings announcement:

  • Earnings Release: Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 4:00 PM ET and posted on the Company's investor relations website, investor.scholastic.com.
     
  • Conference Call: Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 4:30 PM ET hosted by Peter Warwick, President and CEO, and Kenneth Cleary, CFO. A live webcast of the call can be accessed here. You may also register to listen to the call by phone here. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call five minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.
     
  • Archived Webcast and Audio Replay: The archived webcast and accompanying slides will be available on the Company's investor relations website shortly after the completion of the live call.

About Scholastic

For more than 100 years, Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) has been encouraging the personal and intellectual growth of all children, beginning with literacy. Having earned a reputation as a trusted partner to educators and families, Scholastic is the world's largest publisher and distributor of children's books, a leading provider of literacy curriculum, professional services, and classroom magazines, and a producer of educational and entertaining children's media. The Company creates and distributes bestselling books and e-books, print and technology-based learning programs for pre-K to grade 12, and other products and services that support children's learning and literacy, both in school and at home. With 15 international operations and exports to 165 countries, Scholastic makes quality, affordable books available to all children around the world through school-based book clubs and book fairs, classroom libraries, school and public libraries, retail, and online. Learn more at www.scholastic.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scholastic-corporation-announces-date-for-third-quarter-fiscal-2023-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301774277.html

SOURCE Scholastic Inc


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about SCHOLASTIC CORPORATION
04:02pScholastic Corporation Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Release an..
PR
03/02Academy Award-Winning Actress Meryl Streep to Narrate "Big Tree" Audiobook
AQ
02/28Scholastic Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
02/22Scholastic and SoapBox Labs, the Award-Winning Speech Recognition Technology Company, A..
AQ
02/22Scholastic and SoapBox Labs, the Award-Winning Speech Recognition Technology Company, A..
PR
02/13Portland public schools celebrated as richard m. robinson literacy champion award recip..
PR
01/30SCHOLASTIC CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/23Slow Down, Connect and Share Stories with Scholastic, LitWorld®, and Fan-Favorite Child..
PR
01/19Florida schools will not offer AP African American Studies course
RE
2022SCHOLASTIC CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCHOLASTIC CORPORATION
More recommendations