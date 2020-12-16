Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Scholastic Corporation    SCHL

SCHOLASTIC CORPORATION

(SCHL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Scholastic Corporation : Announces Third Quarter Dividend

12/16/2020 | 10:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share on the Company's Class A and Common Stock for the third quarter of fiscal 2021.  The dividend is payable on March 15, 2021 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 29, 2021. 

About Scholastic

For 100 years, Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) has been encouraging the personal and intellectual growth of all children, beginning with literacy. Having earned a reputation as a trusted partner to educators and families, Scholastic is the world's largest publisher and distributor of children's books, a leading provider of literacy curriculum, professional services, and classroom magazines, and a producer of educational and entertaining children's media. The Company creates and distributes bestselling books and e-books, print and technology-based learning programs for pre-K to grade 12, and other products and services that support children's learning and literacy, both in school and at home. With 15 international operations and exports to 165 countries, Scholastic makes quality, affordable books available to all children around the world through school-based book clubs and book fairs, classroom libraries, school and public libraries, retail, and online. Learn more at www.scholastic.com.

SCHL: Financial

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scholastic-corporation-announces-third-quarter-dividend-301194234.html

SOURCE Scholastic Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
All news about SCHOLASTIC CORPORATION
10:31aSCHOLASTIC CORPORATION : Announces Third Quarter Dividend
PR
12/10SCHOLASTIC CORPORATION : Announces Date For Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings ..
PR
11/13SCHOLASTIC : Announces Multi-Book Publishing Program With Civil Rights Trailblaz..
PR
10/29SCHOLASTIC CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/13SCHOLASTIC : Announces Multi-Book Publishing Program With 15-Time Emmy Award Win..
PR
09/28SCHOLASTIC CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/28SCHOLASTIC : Kids Press Chooses 45 Kid Reporters to Cover "News for Kids, By Kid..
PR
09/25SCHOLASTIC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
09/25SCHOLASTIC CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
09/24SCHOLASTIC : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ