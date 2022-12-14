Advanced search
    SCHL   US8070661058

SCHOLASTIC CORPORATION

(SCHL)
12-14-2022
36.53 USD   -1.92%
04:02pScholastic Corporation Announces Third Quarter Dividend
PR
12/13Scholastic entertainment and gaumont join forces with teen actress and down syndrome advocate sofia sanchez on animated series rocket park
PR
12/08Scholastic Corporation Announces Date for Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call
PR
Scholastic Corporation Announces Third Quarter Dividend

12/14/2022
NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on the Company's Class A and Common Stock for the third quarter of fiscal 2023. The dividend is payable on March 15, 2023, to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 31, 2023.

About Scholastic

For more than 100 years, Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) has been encouraging the personal and intellectual growth of all children, beginning with literacy. Having earned a reputation as a trusted partner to educators and families, Scholastic is the world's largest publisher and distributor of children's books, a leading provider of literacy curriculum, professional services, and classroom magazines, and a producer of educational and entertaining children's media. The Company creates and distributes bestselling books and e-books, print and technology-based learning programs for pre-K to grade 12, and other products and services that support children's learning and literacy, both in school and at home. With 15 international operations and exports to 165 countries, Scholastic makes quality, affordable books available to all children around the world through school-based book clubs and book fairs, classroom libraries, school and public libraries, retail, and online. Learn more at www.scholastic.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scholastic-corporation-announces-third-quarter-dividend-301703246.html

SOURCE Scholastic Corporation


