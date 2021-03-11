Log in
SCHOLASTIC CORPORATION

(SCHL)
Scholastic Corporation : Announces Date For Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release And Teleconference

03/11/2021 | 11:16am EST
NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) today announced the following schedule and teleconference information for its third quarter fiscal year 2021 earnings release:

  • Earnings Release: Thursday, March 18, 2021 at approximately 4:00 PM (Eastern) by public distribution and on the Company's websites at investor.scholastic.com and mediaroom.scholastic.com.
  • Conference Call: Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 4:30 PM (Eastern) hosted by Richard Robinson, Chairman, President and CEO; and Kenneth Cleary, CFO. To participate in the conference call, please dial (877) 654-5161 or, for international calls, +1 (678) 894-3064. The simultaneous webcast will be in listen-only mode via the Company's website at investor.scholastic.com.
  • Archived Webcast and Audio Replay: The archived webcast and accompanying slides will be available on the Company's website shortly after the completion of the live call. In addition, an audio-only replay of the call will be available through Friday, March 26, 2021 by dialing (855) 859-2056 or, for international calls, at +1 (404) 537-3406 and by entering access code 4453507.

About Scholastic
For 100 years, Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) has been encouraging the personal and intellectual growth of all children, beginning with literacy. Having earned a reputation as a trusted partner to educators and families, Scholastic is the world's largest publisher and distributor of children's books, a leading provider of literacy curriculum, professional services, and classroom magazines, and a producer of educational and entertaining children's media. The Company creates and distributes bestselling books and e-books, print and technology-based learning programs for preK to grade 12, and other products and services that support children's learning and literacy, both in school and at home. With 15 international operations and exports to 165 countries, Scholastic makes quality, affordable books available to all children around the world through school-based book clubs and book fairs, classroom libraries, school and public libraries, retail, and online. Learn more at www.scholastic.com.

