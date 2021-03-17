Log in
SCHOLASTIC CORPORATION

(SCHL)
Scholastic Corporation : Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend

03/17/2021 | 11:01am EDT
NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share on the Company's Class A and Common Stock for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.  The dividend is payable on June 15, 2021 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 30, 2021. 

About Scholastic 

For 100 years, Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) has been encouraging the personal and intellectual growth of all children, beginning with literacy. Having earned a reputation as a trusted partner to educators and families, Scholastic is the world's largest publisher and distributor of children's books, a leading provider of literacy curriculum, professional services, and classroom magazines, and a producer of educational and entertaining children's media. The Company creates and distributes bestselling books and e-books, print and technology-based learning programs for pre-K to grade 12, and other products and services that support children's learning and literacy, both in school and at home. With 15 international operations and exports to 165 countries, Scholastic makes quality, affordable books available to all children around the world through school-based book clubs and book fairs, classroom libraries, school and public libraries, retail, and online. Learn more at www.scholastic.com.

SCHL: Financial

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scholastic-corporation-announces-fourth-quarter-dividend-301249471.html

SOURCE Scholastic Corporation


© PRNewswire 2021
