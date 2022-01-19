Log in
    SCHL   US8070661058

SCHOLASTIC CORPORATION

(SCHL)
Scholastic : & LitWorld to Host Free Virtual Event Series Leading Up to World Read Aloud Day Annual Celebration on February 2 2022

01/19/2022 | 11:14am EST
Scholastic & LitWorld to Host Free Virtual Event Series Leading Up to World Read Aloud Day Annual Celebration on February 2 2022

Contacts:

Maxine Osa, mosa@scholastic.com, 212-343-6625

Hannah Polauf, hannahpolauf@litworld.org

From Monday, January 31-Wednesday, February 2, World Read Aloud Day Book Fest will Feature Kid-Friendly Activities, Live Author Events, Parent Chats, Literacy Tips, Giveaways and More!

NEW YORK, NY -January 19, 2022 - In an effort to help foster meaningful connections in spite of ongoing pandemic disruptions, LitWorld, the global non-profit advocating for the power of sharing stories, and Scholastic, the global children's publishing, education and media company, have announced World Read Aloud Day Book Fest, a series of fun, free virtual events to bring communities together in celebration of World Read Aloud Day. The events will kick off on Monday, January 31, and will continue through World Read Aloud Day on Wednesday, February 2, as readers around the world will have the opportunity to hear from literacy experts and authors, including the 2022 World Read Aloud Day Author Ambassador Tami Charles, author of the New York Times bestselling picture book All Because You Matter and its forthcoming companion, We Are (on sale October 4, 2022).
To learn more about World Read Aloud Day Book Fest and to access a free Virtual Kit with book recommendations, free activities, discussion guides and reading resources to celebrate the day, visit: www.scholastic.com/worldreadaloudday
To access additional resources from LitWorld including activity guides, book lists, and printable bookmarks, visit: www.litworld.org/worldreadaloudday
Now in its 13th year, and celebrated in 173 countries, World Read Aloud Day (founded by LitWorld in 2010) continues to call attention to the power and importance of sharing stories. Findings from theScholastic Kids & Family Reading Report: 7th Edition™ show that more than 80% of both kids and parents love or like read-aloud time because they consider it a special time together.
Programming for World Read Aloud Day Book Fest offers a variety of experiences for kids, families and educators, including:
  • Monday, January 31<_o3a_p>
o A kickoff event for kids in Scholastic Home Base, a fun, free, safe and fully moderated online destination for kids, where they can watch read-aloud videos, play games, earn digital rewards and more.

<_o3a_p>

o A sing-along featuring 123 Andrés, Latin Grammy Award-winning musicians and authors of Ten Little Birds/Diez Pajaritos,and Divinity Roxx, musician, songwriter and author of Me + You.

<_o3a_p>

o A parents' chat about caregiving in uncertain times, creating a space for reading at home, and more, with Jennifer Varanini Sanchez, mother of Sofia Sanchez, who was the inspiration for You Are Enough; authorsVicky Fang, Bassem Youssef and Ross Burach; and led by Kindergarten teacher Barby Garibaldi.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

  • Tuesday, February 1<_o3a_p>
o A read-aloud tutorial with tips and ideas to enrich your storytelling.

<_o3a_p>

o A make your own World Read Aloud Day Reading Crown workshop with Peter H. Reynolds, author of Our Table.

<_o3a_p>

o Q&A and trivia with author of Only My Dog Knows I Pick My Nose and the New York Times bestselling I Survived seriesLauren Tarshis.

<_o3a_p>

o A chat with literacy experts Pam Allyn (LitWorld and World Read Aloud Day founder and co-author of Every Child a Super Reader), Dr. Jacqueline Sanderlin (author of The "Why Not?" Challenge) and Tami Charles (author of All Because You Matter and the 2022 World Read Aloud Day Author Ambassador).

<_o3a_p>

  • Wednesday, February 2<_o3a_p>
o A full day of live, virtual read-alouds with Scholastic authors and the read-aloud platform Storyvoice.<_o3a_p>
QUOTES:
Billy DiMichele, Senior Vice President of Creative Development, Scholastic: "We are thrilled to be partnering with LitWorld again this year to sponsor World Read Aloud Day-a powerful reminder of the joy reading aloud brings to communities. The widespread impact of this day would not be possible without our longstanding collaboration with LitWorld, and the support of our authors, including our 2022 World Read Aloud Day Author Ambassador Tami Charles, who will be participating in this year's World Read Aloud Day Book Fest-a free and fun event we are launching in celebration of reading aloud."
Lisa Meadowcroft, Executive Director of LitWorld: "It is truly an honor to see just how huge the response to World Read Aloud Day has become since being founded by LitWorld in 2010. We are so thankful to Scholastic, our partners, our WRADvocates, and readers everywhere for being a part of this global celebration and for supporting our work year-round as we bring the joy of stories to communities everywhere."
For more information about LitWorld, visit: https://litworld.org
For more information about Scholastic (NASDAQ: SCHL), visit the Company's media room: http://mediaroom.scholastic.com

###

Disclaimer

Scholastic Corporation published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 16:13:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
