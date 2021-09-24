Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Scholastic Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCHL   US8070661058

SCHOLASTIC CORPORATION

(SCHL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Scholastic : Q1 2022 Presentation

09/24/2021 | 03:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

First Quarter FY 2022 Earnings Call Presentation

Thursday, September 23, 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those arising from the continuing impact of COVID-19 related measures taken by governmental authorities, school administrators, or suppliers or customers which may curtail or otherwise adversely affect certain of the Company's business operations, and the conditions of the children's book and educational materials markets generally and acceptance of the Company's products in those markets, as well as other risks and factors identified from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated.

2

Regulation G

Today's comments include references to certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined in Regulation G. The reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with the relevant GAAP financial information and other information required by Regulation G is provided in the Company's earnings release, which is posted on the Company's investor relations website at investor.scholastic.com.

3

Peter Warwick

President and Chief Executive Officer

4

First Quarter FY 2022

  • In Q1, we worked to increase access to books and reading over the summer, and shifted toback-to-school offerings to support learning acceleration and social-emotional healing.
  • These efforts led to a 21% increase in revenue versus prior year and an improvement in our seasonal first quarter operating loss, which was reduced by 44% compared to the same period last year.
  • Trade publishing and Education Solutions drove positive results in Q1 and we anticipate continued strength in these areas going forward.
  • The reported momentum in our business from the close of fiscal year 2021 has largely continued, and we're optimistic about this fall.

5

Disclaimer

Scholastic Corporation published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 07:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SCHOLASTIC CORPORATION
03:02aSCHOLASTIC : Q1 2022 Presentation
PU
09/23SCHOLASTIC : Fiscal Q1 Adjusted Loss Narrows as Revenue Rises; Share Repurchases Reinstate..
MT
09/23SCHOLASTIC : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09/23SCHOLASTIC : Reports Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results (Form 8-K)
PU
09/23SCHOLASTIC CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
09/23SCHOLASTIC : Earnings Flash (SCHL) SCHOLASTIC CORPORATION Posts Q1 Revenue $259.8M
MT
09/23SCHOLASTIC : Reports Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results
PR
09/23EARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : SCHOLASTIC CORP, 42.9% Follow-Through Indicator, 6.1% Sensitiv..
MT
09/23JOHN CHEN : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
09/22SCHOLASTIC : Keeps Quarterly Cash Dividend at $0.15 a Share, Payable Dec. 15 to Shareholde..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCHOLASTIC CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 300 M - -
Net income 2021 -11,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 72,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -105x
Yield 2021 1,78%
Capitalization 1 167 M 1 167 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 5 202
Free-Float 56,2%
Chart SCHOLASTIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Scholastic Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHOLASTIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter Warwick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth J. Cleary Chief Financial Officer
Iole Lucchese Chairman
Raghushri Sankaran Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin Conklin Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHOLASTIC CORPORATION34.52%1 167
CHINESE UNIVERSE PUBLISHING AND MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD.12.09%2 309
CITIC PRESS CORPORATION-22.16%964
THINKINGDOM MEDIA GROUP LTD.-39.69%641
PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES, S.A.-36.62%471
WOONGJIN THINKBIG CO., LTD.25.59%339