Scholastic : Q1 2023 Presentation

09/22/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
First Quarter FY 2023 Earnings Call Presentation

Thursday, September 22, 2022

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains certain statements made today which will be forward-looking. These

forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and

actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated.

Regulation G

Today's comments include references to certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined in Regulation G. The reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with the relevant GAAP financial information and other information required by Regulation G is provided in

the Company's earnings release, which is posted on the Company's investor relations

website at investor.scholastic.com.

Peter Warwick

President and Chief Executive Officer

First Quarter FY 2023

  • Results are in line with our plan for top- and bottom-line growth in fiscal 2023.
  • Lower year-over-year operating income and earnings reflecting increased investment in growth initiatives in our education business and a return to more typical seasonal revenue patterns post-pandemic.
  • Affirming guidance to deliver an 8%-10% increase in revenue in fiscal year 2023 and an Adjusted EBITDA of $195M to $205M, up from $188.9M in fiscal 2022.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Scholastic Corporation published this content on 22 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2022 21:29:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
