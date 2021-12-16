Scholastic : Q2 2022 Presentation

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those arising from the continuing impact of COVID-19 related measures taken by governmental authorities, school administrators, or suppliers or customers which may curtail or otherwise adversely affect certain of the Company's business operations, and the conditions of the children's book and educational materials markets generally and acceptance of the Company's products in those markets, as well as other risks and factors identified from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated.
Regulation G
Today's comments include references to certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined in Regulation G. The reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with the relevant GAAP financial information and other information required by Regulation G is provided in the Company's earnings release, which is posted on the Company's investor relations website at investor.scholastic.com.
Peter Warwick
President and Chief Executive Officer
Second Quarter FY 2022
It is our deep relationship with schools and parents that has yet again contributed to positive results because of our ability to meet real-time needs and evolve.
A 29% increase in revenues to $524.2 million
Approximately $30M improvement in operating income.
