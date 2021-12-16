Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Scholastic Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCHL   US8070661058

SCHOLASTIC CORPORATION

(SCHL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 12/16 04:00:00 pm
35.78 USD   -3.71%
05:49pSCHOLASTIC : Q2 2022 Presentation
PU
04:19pSCHOLASTIC : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:18pScholastic Reports Gain in Fiscal Q2 Earnings, Revenue
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Scholastic : Q2 2022 Presentation

12/16/2021 | 05:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Second Quarter FY 2022 Earnings Call Presentation

Thursday, December 16, 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those arising from the continuing impact of COVID-19 related measures taken by governmental authorities, school administrators, or suppliers or customers which may curtail or otherwise adversely affect certain of the Company's business operations, and the conditions of the children's book and educational materials markets generally and acceptance of the Company's products in those markets, as well as other risks and factors identified from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated.

2

Regulation G

Today's comments include references to certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined in Regulation G. The reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with the relevant GAAP financial information and other information required by Regulation G is provided in the Company's earnings release, which is posted on the Company's investor relations website at investor.scholastic.com.

3

Peter Warwick

President and Chief Executive Officer

4

Second Quarter FY 2022

  • It is our deep relationship with schools and parents that has yet again contributed to positive results because of our ability to meet real-time needs and evolve.
  • A 29% increase in revenues to $524.2 million
  • Approximately $30M improvement in operating income.

5

Disclaimer

Scholastic Corporation published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 22:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SCHOLASTIC CORPORATION
05:49pSCHOLASTIC : Q2 2022 Presentation
PU
04:19pSCHOLASTIC : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:18pScholastic Reports Gain in Fiscal Q2 Earnings, Revenue
MT
04:09pSCHOLASTIC : REPORTS FISCAL 2022 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
04:03pEarnings Flash (SCHL) SCHOLASTIC CORPORATION Reports Q2 Revenue $524.2M
MT
04:03pEarnings Flash (SCHL) SCHOLASTIC CORPORATION Reports Q2 EPS $1.93
MT
04:02pScholastic reports fiscal 2022 second quarter results
PR
12:03pEARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : SCHOLASTIC CORP, 42.9% Follow-Through Indicator, 5.5% Sensitiv..
MT
06:09aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
12/15Scholastic Declares Q3 Dividend of $0.15 a Share; Payable March 15, to Shareholders of ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCHOLASTIC CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 300 M - -
Net income 2021 -11,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 72,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -105x
Yield 2021 1,78%
Capitalization 1 231 M 1 231 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 5 202
Free-Float 56,2%
Chart SCHOLASTIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Scholastic Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHOLASTIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter Warwick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth J. Cleary Chief Financial Officer
Iole Lucchese Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer
Raghushri Sankaran Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin Conklin Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHOLASTIC CORPORATION48.24%1 279
CHINESE UNIVERSE PUBLISHING AND MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD.20.42%2 562
CITIC PRESS CORPORATION-29.24%878
THINKINGDOM MEDIA GROUP LTD.-37.08%673
PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES, S.A.-44.12%397
WOONGJIN THINKBIG CO., LTD.18.33%299