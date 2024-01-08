By Sabela Ojea

Scholastic named Haji Glover as its finance chief, who is returning to the company from Amazon.com on Jan. 22.

The children's publishing, education and media company on Monday said Glover, who will also serve as executive vice president, succeeds Ken Cleary.

Cleary will move into his new role as president of international.

From 2020 to 2022, Glover was the company's senior vice president of corporate finance. In September 2022, he joined Amazon as director of finance.

