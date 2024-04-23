Scholastic to Publish Pokémon Books for Young Children in New "Monpoké" Expression

THE NEXT monpoké BOOK, "POKÉMON monpoké: MEET THE FRIENDS," LAUNCHES MAY 7th

New York, NY - April 23, 2024 - Scholastic, the global children's publishing, education, and media company, has announced a new line of Pokémon books based on the monpoké brand expression recently debuted by the globally popular entertainment franchise. Launched in Spring 2024, the monpoké book titles from Scholastic include a line of picture books and board books for children ages two to five, featuring beloved Pokémon including Pikachu, Eevee, Ludicolo, Piplup, Dedenne, Rowlet, and more. The line is an extension of the bestselling publishing program from Scholastic, which has over 94 million Pokémon books in print, including handbooks, chapter books, readers, guides, graphic collections, and activity books for ages four and up. Scholastic will publish the monpoké books in the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Australia, with additional markets to follow.

"Pokémon is beloved by the world over as a brand that encapsulates family-friendly fun, and we have been honored to play a part in bringing that joy to kids through reading over the last 20 years. With the adorable monpoké expression, we are thrilled to help introduce the iconic Pokémon brand to a younger audience," says Debra Dorfman, VP & Publisher Global Licensing Brands & Media at Scholastic.

In October 2023, Scholastic released Pikachu Loves, a sweet board book about the fan-favorite Pokémon Pikachu and all the things it loves. The full program then kicked off in February 2024 with the release of Pikachu's First Friends, a picture book following Pikachu on its journey to discover monpoké Island and make new friends. Pokémon Playtime, a novelty touch-and-feel book, was launched in February 2024 as well. The next upcoming monpoké title, Pokémon monpoké: Meet the Friends, will release on May 7th and is available for pre-order now where books are sold.

"Scholastic has delivered yet another authentic Pokémon experience with the introduction and continued support of these adorable monpoké titles for the littlest Trainers," says Heather Dalgleish, senior director of publishing at The Pokémon Company International. "As we look to introduce younger Trainers to Pokémon with monpoké, the Scholastic series is also a great way for parents who grew up with Pokémon to share their love of the brand with their little ones."

View The Pokémon Company International's official announcement here .

ABOUT SCHOLASTIC

For more than 100 years, Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) has been encouraging the personal and intellectual growth of all children, beginning with literacy. Having earned a reputation as a trusted partner to educators and families, Scholastic is the world's largest publisher and distributor of children's books, a leading provider of literacy curriculum, professional services, and classroom magazines, and a producer of educational and entertaining children's media. The Company creates and distributes bestselling books and e-books, print and technology-based learning programs for pre-K to grade 12, and other products and services that support children's learning and literacy, both in school and at home. With international operations and exports in more than 135 countries, Scholastic makes quality, affordable books available to all children around the world through school-based book clubs and book fairs, classroom libraries, school and public libraries, retail, and online. Learn more at www.scholastic.com .

ABOUT POKEMON

The Pokémon Company International, a subsidiary of The Pokémon Company in Japan, manages the property outside of Asia and is responsible for brand management, licensing and marketing, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, the animated TV series, home entertainment, and the official Pokémon website. Pokémon was launched in Japan in 1996 and today is one of the most popular children's entertainment properties in the world. For more information, visit www.pokemon.com .

For more information, please contact: Mandy Earles, Publicist, Scholastic

mearles@scholastic.com