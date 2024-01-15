EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: January 26, 2024
Address: https://www.schott-pharma.com/investor-relations/de/news-und-veroeffentlichungen/berichte-und-praesentationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: January 26, 2024
Address: https://www.schott-pharma.com/investor-relations/news-publications/reports-and-presentations/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: January 26, 2024
Address: https://www.schott-pharma.com/investor-relations/de/news-und-veroeffentlichungen/berichte-und-praesentationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: January 26, 2024
Address: https://www.schott-pharma.com/investor-relations/news-publications/reports-and-presentations/
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 27, 2024
Address: https://www.schott-pharma.com/investor-relations/de/news-und-veroeffentlichungen/berichte-und-praesentationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 27, 2024
Address: https://www.schott-pharma.com/investor-relations/news-publications/reports-and-presentations/
