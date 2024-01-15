EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: January 26, 2024

Address: https://www.schott-pharma.com/investor-relations/de/news-und-veroeffentlichungen/berichte-und-praesentationen/



Language: English

Date of disclosure: January 26, 2024

Address: https://www.schott-pharma.com/investor-relations/news-publications/reports-and-presentations/



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: January 26, 2024

Address: https://www.schott-pharma.com/investor-relations/de/news-und-veroeffentlichungen/berichte-und-praesentationen/



Language: English

Date of disclosure: January 26, 2024

Address: https://www.schott-pharma.com/investor-relations/news-publications/reports-and-presentations/



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: June 27, 2024

Address: https://www.schott-pharma.com/investor-relations/de/news-und-veroeffentlichungen/berichte-und-praesentationen/



Language: English

Date of disclosure: June 27, 2024

Address: https://www.schott-pharma.com/investor-relations/news-publications/reports-and-presentations/



