The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: January 26, 2024
Address: https://www.schott-pharma.com/investor-relations/de/news-und-veroeffentlichungen/berichte-und-praesentationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: January 26, 2024
Address: https://www.schott-pharma.com/investor-relations/news-publications/reports-and-presentations/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: January 26, 2024
Address: https://www.schott-pharma.com/investor-relations/de/news-und-veroeffentlichungen/berichte-und-praesentationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: January 26, 2024
Address: https://www.schott-pharma.com/investor-relations/news-publications/reports-and-presentations/

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 27, 2024
Address: https://www.schott-pharma.com/investor-relations/de/news-und-veroeffentlichungen/berichte-und-praesentationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 27, 2024
Address: https://www.schott-pharma.com/investor-relations/news-publications/reports-and-presentations/

Language: English
Company: SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA
Hattenbergstraße 10
55122 Mainz
Germany

 
