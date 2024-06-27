Stocks in Germany rose Thursday, as the DAX increased 0.3% to 18210.55.

Among large companies, SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA was the biggest gainer during the session, surging 9.6%, and MTU Aero Engines AG surged 5.6%. Cancom SE rounded out the top three movers on Thursday, as shares gained 3.7%.

Evotec SE posted the largest decline, falling 3.4%, followed by shares of Rheinmetall AG, which fell 2.9%. Shares of Elmos Semiconductor SE fell 2.7%.

In other parts of Europe, indexes fell, with the FTSE 100 Index dropping 0.6% and the STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.4% from the previous close.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index declined 0.1% to 100.52. Against the dollar, the euro rose 0.3% to $1.07.

In the bond markets, the German 10-year bund rose 0.150 basis point to 2.454%, and 10-year U.S. Treasury yields fell 0.05 basis point to 4.288%.

