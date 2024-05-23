EQS Voting Rights Announcement: SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA
SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

23.05.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA
Street: Hattenbergstraße 10
Postal code: 55122
City: Mainz
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900TU48UE99NHEY88

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Capital Group Companies, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Los Angeles, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
17 May 2024

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.96 % 0.34 % 3.30 % 150614616
Previous notification 3.06 % 0.17 % 3.23 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A3ENQ51 0 4456812 0 % 2.96 %
Total 4456812 2.96 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0 %
   Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Rights to recall lent shares of Common Stock Physical settlement 510429 0.34 %
     Total 510429 0.34 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Capital Group Companies, Inc. % % %
Capital Research and Management Company % % %
- % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
20 May 2024


Language: English
Company: SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA
Hattenbergstraße 10
55122 Mainz
Germany

 
