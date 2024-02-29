MAINZ (dpa-AFX) - SDax newcomer Schott Pharma has started the new 2023/24 financial year with significantly higher profits. According to the Mainz-based company's own statements on Thursday, it benefited above all from the expansion of its manufacturing capacities for high-margin products, including the new production lines for prefillable polymer syringes in Müllheim, Baden-Württemberg. In the three months to the end of December, revenue climbed by three percent year-on-year to 232 million euros, Schott Pharma announced in Mainz. Adjusted for currency effects, growth amounted to eight percent.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 15 percent to 73 million euros. The bottom line was a net profit of 45 million euros after 38 million euros in the previous year. The company confirmed its targets for the year as a whole.

The Mainz-based specialty glass manufacturer Schott had only floated its pharmaceutical division on the stock exchange at the end of September. Schott Pharma has been listed in the second-line index SDax since December. Among other things, the company manufactures syringes and ampoules for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries./mne/men