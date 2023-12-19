MAINZ (dpa-AFX) - The SDax newcomer Schott Pharma earned more in the past financial year despite customers reducing their inventories. The Mainz-based company said on Tuesday that it benefited above all from the expansion of its manufacturing capacities for high-margin products, including the new production lines for prefillable polymer syringes in Müllheim, Baden-Württemberg. In the twelve months to the end of September, revenue climbed by nine percent compared to the previous year to 899 million euros, Schott Pharma announced in Mainz. The Group has thus reached the upper end of its own forecast.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) also increased by nine percent to 239 million euros. Thanks to this development, CFO Almuth Steinkühler was confident about the coming financial year and the medium-term targets.

Schott Pharma is the former pharmaceutical division of the Mainz-based specialty glass manufacturer Schott. The company only went public at the end of September and has been listed in the second-line index SDax since this Monday. Among other things, Schott Pharma manufactures syringes and ampoules for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. The full figures for the 2022/23 financial year will be published on January 26, 2024 /tav/mis