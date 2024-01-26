MAINZ (dpa-AFX) - Following growth in the past financial year, pharmaceutical supplier Schott Pharma is planning further increases. In the new financial year to the end of September, sales should increase by nine to eleven percent on a comparable basis, the newcomer to the market announced in Mainz on Friday. A similar proportion of this should remain as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) as in the previous year. This operating margin amounted to 26.6 percent. "After a good start to the 2024 financial year, we are confident that we will maintain our strong business momentum," said CFO Almuth Steinkühler.

In the past financial year, Schott Pharma increased its turnover by nine percent to 899 million euros, as the subsidiary of the Mainz-based technology group Schott had already announced in December. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization grew at the same rate to 239 million euros. The bottom line was a profit of 152 million euros, an increase of 21 percent.

Shareholders are to receive a dividend of 15 cents per share, two cents more than in the previous year. Schott floated its pharmaceuticals division on the stock exchange in September. The subsidiary has been listed on the SDax since December. The parent company still holds 77 percent of the shares./stw/jha/