MAINZ (dpa-AFX) - The year 2023 was a very special one for the Mainz-based company Schott Pharma with the Borsengang in the fall. This Friday (11:30 a.m.), the pharmaceutical division of the specialty glass manufacturer Schott, which was spun off in 2022, will present its full financial results for the twelve months to the end of September 2023. An outlook for 2024 will also be provided.

Schott Pharma had already announced in mid-December that sales had increased by nine percent to around 899 million euros despite low capacity utilization in the important business with glass vials for medicines or vaccines. At the time, the company explained the low capacity utilization in the second half of the financial year as a result of customers reducing their inventories./chs/DP/jha