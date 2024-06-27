Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC - London-based public and private investment trust focused on small to mid-cap UK companies - Names Justin Ward and Jemma Bruton as independent non-executive directors of the company, with effect from July 1. Comes as Neil England has informed the board that he intends to retire from his position as non-executive director and chair, following which Ward will take on his role after the AGM on September 18. Ward and Bruton will initially join all board committees.

Justin Ward is currently a non-executive director and chair of the investment committee at Income & Growth VCT PLC, while Jemma Bruton is currently co-managing partner at Hambro Perks Advisory LLP.

Chair Neil England says: "I am delighted to welcome Justin and Jemma to Schroder British Opportunities. They both bring new skills and knowledge to the board, and their experience of fast-growing private equity backed businesses is particularly relevant. This completes our board recruitment and no further changes are planned."

Current stock price: 77.56 pence

12-month change: up 16%

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.