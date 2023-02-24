Schroder British's investment Mintec buys AgriBriefing for largest PRA

(Alliance News) - Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC on Friday said that one of its private equity investments, Mintec Ltd, has bought AgriBriefing Ltd for an undisclosed price.

Mintec is a Bourne End, England-based provider of price data, analytics and forecasts for agri-food, while Agribriefing is a London-based firm that specialises in agri-food supply chains through its products and proprietary data.

Mintec has bought AgriBriefing to establish the largest agri-food-focused price reporting agency and global information provider. The combined portfolio will include data assets spanning 650 commodities across 21,000 time series, including benchmarks globally.

Schroder didn't specify the financial details of the acquisition.

"We are delighted to see the announcement of this acquisition which will establish the world's largest PRA focused on agri-foods. The combined business has considerable future growth potential, made possible by its unrivalled data assets, expanded geographic reach and increased capacity to serve its customers," said portfolio managers Tim Creed and Rory Bateman.

Schroder British shares were trading 2.0% lower at 67.60 pence each in London at noon.

By Holly Beveridge; Alliance News reporter

