(Alliance News) - Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC says investee EasyPark Group intends to acquire Flowbird Group, a Paris-based payment and ticketing systems company. Does not disclose terms of the deal, adding that it is subject to customary approvals. EasyPark is a Stockholm-based company which helps drivers find parking spaces and electric vehicle charging ports across cities via its app. Portfolio managers, Tim Creed and Pav Sriharan, comment: "We are delighted with the progress that EasyPark Group has made since our initial investment in 2021 and believe this deal would be highly complementary to their existing business and extend their global reach."

Current stock price: 72.50 pence, untraded

12-month change: up 5.1%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

