Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust - investment firm focused on positive social impact as well as long-term capital growth and income - Announces a GBP3.6 million debt investment in Community Energy Together Ltd, a community renewable energy project company, which will contribute to 'Just Transition to Net Zero'. Explains the debt investment is a direct junior loan to CETL. The loan has a five-year term and carries a fixed coupon of 7% per annum plus payment-in-kind interest of 1.5% per annum in years one to three and 2.5% in years four to five.

Current stock price: 88.50 pence, up 0.6%

12-month change: down 4.3%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.