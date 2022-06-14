Schroder European Real Estate Investments Trust : Notice Of Half Year Results

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust PLC (Incorporated in England and Wales)
Registration number: 09382477
JSE Share Code: SCD
LSE Ticker: SERE
ISIN number: GB00BY7R8K77
14 June 2022
NOTICE OF HALF YEAR RESULTS
Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc ("the Company"), the company investing in European growth cities and regions, will announce Half Year results for the six-month period ended 31 March 2022 on Tuesday, 21 June 2022.
There will be a live webcast presentation for analysts and investors at 9.00am BST / 10.00am SAST on the morning of the results which will be available at: https://registration.duuzra.com/form/SEREHalfYearResults22
For further information, please contact:
Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust
James Lowe
james.lowe@schroders.comTel: +44 (0)20 7658 6000
FTI Consulting
Dido Laurimore/Richard Gotla/Oliver Parsons schroderrealestate@fticonsulting.com
Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000
SERE has a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.
JSE Sponsor
PSG Capital
