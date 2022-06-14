Log in
Schroder European Real Estate Investments Trust : Notice Of Half Year Results

06/14/2022
Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust PLC (Incorporated in England and Wales)

Registration number: 09382477

JSE Share Code: SCD

LSE Ticker: SERE

ISIN number: GB00BY7R8K77

14 June 2022

NOTICE OF HALF YEAR RESULTS

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc ("the Company"), the company investing in European growth cities and regions, will announce Half Year results for the six-month period ended 31 March 2022 on Tuesday, 21 June 2022.

There will be a live webcast presentation for analysts and investors at 9.00am BST / 10.00am SAST on the morning of the results which will be available at: https://registration.duuzra.com/form/SEREHalfYearResults22

For further information, please contact:

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust

James Lowe

james.lowe@schroders.comTel: +44 (0)20 7658 6000

FTI Consulting

Dido Laurimore/Richard Gotla/Oliver Parsons schroderrealestate@fticonsulting.com

Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

SERE has a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

14 June 2022

JSE Sponsor

PSG Capital

Disclaimer

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 15:42:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
