Schroder European Real Estate Investments Trust : Notice of Dividend Currency Exchange Rate (Sterling)

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc (Incorporated in England and Wales)

Registration number: 09382477

JSE Share Code: SCD

LSE Ticker: SERE

ISIN number: GB00BY7R8K77 ("SEREIT"/ the "Company")

18 July 2022

NOTICE OF DIVIDEND CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATE (STERLING)

On 21 June 2022, Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc ("SEREIT" or the "Company") announced its second interim dividend for the year ending 30 September 2022 of

1.85 euro cents per share and a special dividend of 4.75 euro cents per share, resulting in a combined interim dividend of 6.6 euro cents per share.

Shareholders on the UK register will receive their dividends in sterling unless an election is completed and registered with the Company's registrars. The deadline for the currency election in respect of the forthcoming interim dividend payment was 15 July 2022.

This announcement confirms that the currency exchange rate applicable for the interim dividend for shareholders on the UK register who did not make a currency election before the applicable deadline and who therefore will receive their dividend in sterling is:

Declared dividend Exchange rate Dividend to be paid for those receiving dividends in sterling 1.85 euro cents per share 0.84780 1.56843 pence per share 4.75 euro cents per share 0.84780 4.02705 pence per share

The dividend will be paid on 5 August 2022 to shareholders who were on the register at the close of business on 15 July 2022.

The Company has a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

