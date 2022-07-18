Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Schroder European Real Estate Investments Trust plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SERE   GB00BY7R8K77

SCHRODER EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS TRUST PLC

(SERE)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:27 2022-07-18 am EDT
99.40 GBX   -1.97%
09:34aSCHRODER EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS TRUST : Notice of Dividend Currency Exchange Rate (Sterling)
PU
06/27SCHRODER EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS TRUST : Notice of Dividend Currency Exchange Rate (South African Rand)
PU
06/21TRANSCRIPT : Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Jun 21, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Schroder European Real Estate Investments Trust : Notice of Dividend Currency Exchange Rate (Sterling)

07/18/2022 | 09:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc (Incorporated in England and Wales)

Registration number: 09382477

JSE Share Code: SCD

LSE Ticker: SERE

ISIN number: GB00BY7R8K77 ("SEREIT"/ the "Company")

18 July 2022

NOTICE OF DIVIDEND CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATE (STERLING)

On 21 June 2022, Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc ("SEREIT" or the "Company") announced its second interim dividend for the year ending 30 September 2022 of

1.85 euro cents per share and a special dividend of 4.75 euro cents per share, resulting in a combined interim dividend of 6.6 euro cents per share.

Shareholders on the UK register will receive their dividends in sterling unless an election is completed and registered with the Company's registrars. The deadline for the currency election in respect of the forthcoming interim dividend payment was 15 July 2022.

This announcement confirms that the currency exchange rate applicable for the interim dividend for shareholders on the UK register who did not make a currency election before the applicable deadline and who therefore will receive their dividend in sterling is:

Declared dividend

Exchange rate

Dividend to be paid for

those receiving dividends

in sterling

1.85 euro cents per share

0.84780

1.56843 pence per share

4.75 euro cents per share

0.84780

4.02705 pence per share

The dividend will be paid on 5 August 2022 to shareholders who were on the register at the close of business on 15 July 2022.

Enquiries:

Jeff O'Dwyer

Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited

Tel: 020 7658 6000

Ria Vavakis

Schroder Investment Management Limited

Tel: 020 7658 2371

Dido Laurimore

Tel: 020 3727 1000

FTI Consulting

The Company has a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

London

JSE Sponsor

PSG Capital

Disclaimer

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 13:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SCHRODER EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS TRUST PLC
09:34aSCHRODER EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE INVEST : Notice of Dividend Currency Exchange Rate (Sterling..
PU
06/27SCHRODER EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE INVEST : Notice of Dividend Currency Exchange Rate (South Af..
PU
06/21TRANSCRIPT : Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Ju..
CI
06/21SCHRODER EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE INVEST : Second Interim Dividend and Special Dividend
PU
06/21Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc Declares Second Interim Dividend for..
CI
06/21Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc Declares Special Dividend for the Ye..
CI
06/21Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Hal..
CI
06/14SCHRODER EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE INVEST : Notice Of Half Year Results
PU
04/20Schroder European REIT to Buy French Car Showroom Property Leased to Stellantis Subsidi..
MT
04/20SCHRODER EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE INVEST : REIT Acquires Car Showroom In Cannes, France
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 9,92 M - -
Net income 2021 6,24 M - -
Net Debt 2021 24,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,3x
Yield 2021 6,85%
Capitalization 136 M 161 M -
EV / Sales 2020 9,33x
EV / Sales 2021 16,5x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart SCHRODER EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Schroder European Real Estate Investments Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHRODER EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Julian Berney Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Patterson Independent Non-Executive Director
Jonathan Hugo Eccles Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director
Elizabeth Frida Edwards Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHRODER EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS TRUST PLC-9.46%161
EQUINIX, INC.-26.73%56 411
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-1.79%42 298
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-31.60%34 440
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-35.95%23 309
W. P. CAREY INC.1.99%16 141