  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Schroder European Real Estate Investments Trust plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SERE   GB00BY7R8K77

SCHRODER EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS TRUST PLC

(SERE)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:05:49 2023-03-23 am EDT
80.88 GBX   -1.00%
04:06aSchroder European Real Estate net asset value declines
AN
03/20FTSE 100, European peers edge into the green
AN
03/20Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Buys EUR11 Million Warehouse in Netherlands
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Schroder European Real Estate net asset value declines

03/23/2023 | 04:06am EDT
Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust PLC - London and Johannesburg-listed property investor - Says its net asset value per share decreased by 3.4% to 136.0 euro cents as at December 31, driven primarily by a fall in the valuation of the investment property portfolio. The direct property portfolio was independently valued at EUR211.5 million, reflecting a like-for-like decrease of 3.3%, or EUR7.2 million, for the first quarter to December 31. The company has a 50% interest in a joint venture in Seville, which continues to be recognised at nil interest.

Schroder European Real Estate also says it will keep its first interim dividend at 1.85 euro cents for the financial year ending September 30. The payout will be made on May 5.

Current stock price in Johannesburg: ZAR18.25, unchanged on Thursday

s12-month change: down 11%

Stock price close in London: 81.87 pence

12-month change: down 25%

By Artwell Dlamini, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 21,1 M 22,8 M 22,8 M
Net income 2022 14,0 M 15,1 M 15,1 M
Net Debt 2022 33,5 M 36,1 M 36,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,41x
Yield 2022 8,41%
Capitalization 124 M 134 M 134 M
EV / Sales 2021 18,8x
EV / Sales 2022 7,92x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart SCHRODER EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Schroder European Real Estate Investments Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHRODER EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Julian Berney Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Patterson Independent Non-Executive Director
Jonathan Hugo Eccles Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director
Elizabeth Frida Edwards Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHRODER EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS TRUST PLC0.12%134
EQUINIX, INC.1.22%63 803
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-6.35%40 470
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-7.96%28 497
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-19.63%21 285
W. P. CAREY INC.-3.52%16 380
