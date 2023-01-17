Advanced search
    SERE   GB00BY7R8K77

SCHRODER EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS TRUST PLC

(SERE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:23:15 2023-01-17 am EST
82.90 GBX   -1.31%
Schroder European Real Estate property value slightly lower

01/17/2023 | 06:04am EST
Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust PLC - invests in commercial property in continental Europe - Direct property portfolio is independently valued at EUR211.5 million on December 31, a like-for-like decrease of 3.3% from EUR218.7 million on September 30.

With 100% of the portfolio leases subject to indexation, rising inflation is starting to contribute to rental growth and will increasingly mitigate further value declines, the group says. Based on December 31 values and following the recent refinancing of the Hamburg/Stuttgart loan, the portfolio loan-to-value is about 32% based on gross asset value and 22% net of cash, the trust says.

Current stock price in London: 83.48 pence, up 0.6% on Tuesday

12-month change: down 24%

Current stock price in Johannesburg: ZAR17.00, down 2.9%

12-month change: down 25%

By Artwell Dlamini, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 21,1 M 22,9 M 22,9 M
Net income 2022 14,0 M 15,1 M 15,1 M
Net Debt 2022 33,5 M 36,2 M 36,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,41x
Yield 2022 8,41%
Capitalization 127 M 137 M 137 M
EV / Sales 2021 18,8x
EV / Sales 2022 7,92x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 92,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Julian Berney Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Patterson Independent Non-Executive Director
Jonathan Hugo Eccles Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director
Elizabeth Frida Edwards Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHRODER EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS TRUST PLC2.94%137
EQUINIX, INC.10.21%66 802
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION4.35%41 511
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.5.71%30 477
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.6.80%25 527
W. P. CAREY INC.6.39%17 296