Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company's principal investment objective is to achieve capital growth through investment primarily in equities of companies located in the continent of Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean. It intends to achieve growth in excess of the MSCI in all countries in Asia, excluding the Japan Index in sterling terms over the longer term. It invests in five key areas, including private assets and alternatives, Schroders solutions, mutual funds, institutional, and wealth management. The Company holds approximately 59 investments spread over multiple countries and in a range of industry sectors. Schroder Investment Management Limited.

Sector Investment Trusts