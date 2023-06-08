Schroder REIT reports "unwelcome" decline in net asset value

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - UK-focused real estate investment trust - Reports a net asset value per share of 61.5 pence as at March 31, compared to 75.8p at the same time a year prior. Total NAV return in the year ended March 31 is negative 15.1%, compared to positive 30.9% the year prior. This compares to the MSCI Benchmark total return of negative 13.5% in the same period. Value of property assets and joint venture assets at March 31 dips to GBP470.4 million from GBP523.5 million year-on-year. Annualised rental income falls to GBP29.3 million from GBP30.1 million.

"Whilst the decline in NAV over the financial year is, of course, unwelcome, it is encouraging that the underlying portfolio continues to deliver long term relative outperformance compared with the Benchmark, with an annualised total return of 6.0% per annum over the past three years, compared with the Benchmark at 1.9% per annum, placing the portfolio on the fifth percentile of its peer group," says Chair Alastair Hughes.

Current stock price: 44.80 pence, up 0.7% in London on Thursday afternoon

12-month change: down 21%

