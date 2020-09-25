Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust : Results of AGM

Log in
09/25/2020 | 12:06pm EDT

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited
(an authorised closed ended company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number  41959)
LEI Number: 549300ZIJJTMTIIQJP67

(The “Company”)

25 September 2020

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 25 September 2020, all Resolutions set out in the Annual General Meeting Notice sent to Shareholders dated 8 June 2020 were duly passed.

Details of the proxy voting results which should be read along side the Notice are noted below:

Ordinary Resolution For Discretion
(voted in favour)		 Against Abstain
1 215,049,468 144 257,183 353,748
2 214,923,442 144 736,957 0
3 214,285,660 144 969,739 405,000
4 214,951,165 144 304,234 405,000
5 214,951,165 144 304,234 405,000
6 214,951,165 144 304,234 405,000
7 214,946,404 144 544,095 169,900
8 214,946,126 144 707,273 7,000
9 215,391,881 144 257,183 11,335
Special Resolution For Discretion
(voted in favour)		 Against Abstain
1 215,184,941 144 394,679 80,779
2 201,849,626 33,872 13,777,044 0

Note - A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution. 

The Special Resolutions were as follows:

Special Resolution 1

That the Company be authorised, in accordance with section 315 of The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008, as amended (the ‘Companies Law’), to make market acquisitions (within the meaning of section 316 of the Companies Law) of ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (‘Ordinary Shares’), provided that:

a.    the maximum number of ordinary shares hereby authorised to be purchased shall be 14.99% of the issued ordinary shares on the date on which this resolution is passed;

b.    the minimum price which may be paid for an ordinary share shall be £0.01;

c.    the maximum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for an ordinary share shall be the higher of (i) 105% of the average of the mid-market value of the ordinary shares for the five business days immediately preceding the date of the purchase; and (ii) that stipulated by the regulatory technical standards adopted by the European Union pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation;

d.    such authority shall expire at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2021 unless such authority is varied, revoked or renewed prior to such date of the general meeting; and

e.    the Company may make a contract to purchase ordinary shares under such authority prior to its expiry which will or may be executed wholly or partly after its expiration and the Company may make a purchase of ordinary shares pursuant to any such contract.

Special Resolution 2

That the Directors of the Company be and are hereby empowered to allot ordinary shares of the Company for cash as if the pre-emption provisions contained under Article 13 of the Articles of Incorporation did not apply to any such allotments and to sell ordinary shares which are held by the Company in treasury for cash on a non-pre-emptive basis provided that this power shall be limited to the allotment and sales of ordinary shares:

a.    up to such number of ordinary shares as is equal to 10% of the ordinary shares in issue (including treasury shares) on the date on which this resolution is passed;

b.    at a price of not less than the net asset value per share as close as practicable to the                  allotment or sale;

provided that such power shall expire on the earlier of the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2021 or on the expiry of 15 months from the passing of this Special Resolution, except that the Company may before such expiry make offers or agreements which would or might require ordinary shares to be allotted or sold after such expiry and notwithstanding such expiry the Directors may allot or sell ordinary shares in pursuance of such offers or agreements as if the power conferred hereby had not expired.





Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
 
Tel:        01481 745001

END
 


© PRNewswire 2020
