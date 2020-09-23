Log in
Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

09/23/2020 | 12:58pm EDT

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited

LEI Number: 549300ZIJJTMTIIQJP67

(The “Company”)

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of no par value each on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc

Ordinary Shares:                                                                      SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

Date of purchase:                                                                     23 September 2020

Number of ordinary shares purchased:                                   598,591 shares

Lowest price per share                                                             0.3115

Highest price per share                                                            0.3175

Trading venue                                                                          London

Aggregate volume per date per trading venue:                        598,591 shares

Weighted average price per day per trading venue:                0.317234

The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.

Following the above transaction, the Company holds 52,362,834 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 513,301,915 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

This number represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

For further information:

Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited:
Duncan Owen / Nick Montgomery / Frank Sanderson		 020 7658 6000
J.P. Morgan Cazenove
William Simmonds / Jeremie Birnbaum		 020 7742 4000
Northern Trust:
Jingjing Qi		 01481 745529
FTI Consulting:
Dido Laurimore / Richard Gotla / Meth Tanyanyiwa		 020 3727 1000

© PRNewswire 2020
