Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited    SREI   GB00B01HM147

SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST LIMITED

(SREI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

02/25/2021 | 01:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited

LEI Number: 549300ZIJJTMTIIQJP67

(The “Company”)

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of no par value each on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc

Ordinary Shares: SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST LIMITED
Date of purchase: 25 February 2021
Number of ordinary shares purchased: 32,283 shares
Lowest price per share 0.4030
Highest price per share 0.4030
Trading venue  London
Aggregate volume per date per trading venue: 32,283 shares
Weighted average price per day per trading venue: 0.4030

The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.

Following the above transactions, the Company holds 70,546,771 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 495,117,978 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

This number represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

For further information:

Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited:
Duncan Owen / Nick Montgomery / Frank Sanderson		 020 7658 6000
J.P. Morgan Cazenove
William Simmonds / Jeremie Birnbaum		 020 7742 4000
Northern Trust:
Jingjing Qi		 01481 745529
FTI Consulting:
Dido Laurimore / Richard Gotla / Meth Tanyanyiwa		 020 3727 1000

© PRNewswire 2021
All news about SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST LIMITED
01:03pSCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02/25SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/23SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02/15SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02/15SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : NAV and Dividend for Quarter to 31 Decemb..
PR
02/10SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02/08SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02/08SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : s) in Company
PR
02/05SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02/03SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ