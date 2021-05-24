Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SREI   GB00B01HM147

SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST LIMITED

(SREI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust : Notice of Results

05/24/2021 | 04:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

24 May 2021

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited
("SREIT"/ the "Company" / "Group")

NOTICE OF FULL YEAR RESULTS

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust, the actively managed UK-focused REIT, will announce its Full Year results for the period ended 31 March 2021 on Wednesday 2 June 2021.

There will be a webcasted presentation for analysts and investors at 9.00am on the morning of the results. Please contact FTI Consulting for further details or to register interest.

-ENDS-

 
For further information, please contact:

FTI Consulting
Dido Laurimore, Richard Gotla, Methuselah Tanyanyiwa
+44 (0) 20 3727 1000
Schroders@fticonsulting.com
 

© PRNewswire 2021
All news about SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST LIMITED
04:01aSCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Notice of Results
PR
04/23SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Rent Collection Update
PR
04/12SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
04/08SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
04/06SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/31SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/30SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Industrial Asset Management Update
PR
03/29SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/25SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/22SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
More news