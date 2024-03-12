Resolution 10, as an ordinary resolution: "THAT the directors be generally and unconditionally authorised pursuant to section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act") to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot relevant securities (within the meaning of section 551 of the Act) up to an aggregate nominal amount of £864,529.75 (being 10% of the issued ordinary share capital at the date of this Notice, excluding shares held in treasury) for a period expiring (unless previously renewed, varied or revoked by the Company in general meeting) at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company, but that the Company may make an offer or agreement which would or might require relevant securities to be allotted after expiry of this authority and the Board may allot relevant securities in pursuance of that offer or agreement." Resolution 11, as a special resolution: "THAT, subject to the passing of resolution 10 set out above, the directors be and are hereby empowered, pursuant to Section 571 of the Act, to allot equity securities (including any shares held in treasury) (as defined in section 560(1) of the Act) pursuant to the authority given in accordance with section 551 of the Act by the said resolution 10 and/or where such allotment constitutes an allotment of equity securities by virtue of section 560(2) of the Act as if Section 561(1) of the Act did not apply to any such allotment, provided that this power shall be limited to the allotment of equity securities up to an aggregate nominal amount of £864,529.75 (representing 10% of the aggregate nominal amount of the share capital in issue at the date of this Notice, excluding shares held in treasury); and provided that this power shall expire at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company but so that this power shall enable the Company to make offers or agreements before such expiry which would or might require equity securities to be allotted after such expiry."