Company No SC082551
Company Limited by Shares
Resolutions of schroder uk mid cap fund plc
(the "Company")
passed on Friday, 8 March 2024
At the Annual General Meeting of the Company duly convened and held at 12.00 noon on Friday, 8 March 2024 at 1 London Wall Place, London, EC2Y 5AU, the following resolutions were duly passed:
Resolution 10, as an ordinary resolution:
"THAT the directors be generally and unconditionally authorised pursuant to section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act") to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot relevant securities (within the meaning of section 551 of the Act) up to an aggregate nominal amount of £864,529.75 (being 10% of the issued ordinary share capital at the date of this Notice, excluding shares held in treasury) for a period expiring (unless previously renewed, varied or revoked by the Company in general meeting) at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company, but that the Company may make an offer or agreement which would or might require relevant securities to be allotted after expiry of this authority and the Board may allot relevant securities in pursuance of that offer or agreement."
Resolution 11, as a special resolution:
"THAT, subject to the passing of resolution 10 set out above, the directors be and are hereby empowered, pursuant to Section 571 of the Act, to allot equity securities (including any shares held in treasury) (as defined in section 560(1) of the Act) pursuant to the authority given in accordance with section 551 of the Act by the said resolution 10 and/or where such allotment constitutes an allotment of equity securities by virtue of section 560(2) of the Act as if Section 561(1) of the Act did not apply to any such allotment, provided that this power shall be limited to the allotment of equity securities up to an aggregate nominal amount of £864,529.75 (representing 10% of the aggregate nominal amount of the share capital in issue at the date of this Notice, excluding shares held in treasury); and provided that this power shall expire at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company but so that this power shall enable the Company to make offers or agreements before such expiry which would or might require equity securities to be allotted after such expiry."
Resolution 12, as a special resolution:
"THAT the Company be and is hereby generally and unconditionally authorised in accordance with Section 701 of the Act to make market purchases (within the meaning of Section 693 of the Act) of ordinary shares of 25p each in the capital of the Company ("Shares") at whatever discount the prevailing market price represents to the prevailing net asset value per Share provided that: (a) the maximum number of Shares which may be purchased is 5,183,720 representing 14.99% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital as at the date of this Notice, excluding shares held in treasury; (b) the maximum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for a Share shall not exceed the higher of; i) 105% of the average of the middle market quotations for the Shares as taken from the London Stock Exchange Daily Official List for the five business days preceding the date of purchase; and ii) the higher of the last independent bid and the highest current independent bid on the London Stock Exchange; (c) the minimum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for a Share shall be 25p, being the nominal value per Share; (d) this authority hereby conferred shall expire at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company in 2025 (unless previously renewed, varied or revoked by the Company prior to such date); (e) the Company may make a contract to purchase Shares under the authority hereby conferred which will or may be executed wholly or partly after the expiration of such authority and may make a purchase of Shares pursuant to any such contract; and (f) any Shares so purchased will be cancelled or held in treasury for potential reissue. "
Resolution 13, as a special resolution:
"THAT, a general meeting, other than an Annual General Meeting, may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice."
Certified a true copy of the resolutions passed
........................................................................
Schroder Investment Management Limited
Secretary
