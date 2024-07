Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company's investment objective is to invest in mid cap equities with the aim of providing a total return in excess of the FTSE 250 ex Investment Trusts Index. The Company may predominantly invest in companies from the FTSE 250 Index but may hold up to 20% of its portfolio in equities and collective investment vehicles outside the benchmark index. The Company may also invest in other collective investment vehicles where desirable, for example to provide exposure to specialist areas within the universe. The Company has the ability to use gearing for investment purposes up to 25% of total assets. The Company invests in various sectors, such as industrials, financials, consumer services, consumer goods, technology, basic materials, healthcare, telecommunications, and oil and gas. The Company's investment manager is Schroder Investment Management Limited.

Sector Investment Trusts