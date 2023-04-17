BATM reports Edgility progress, Rambler starts sale

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

Schroder UK Public Private Trust PLC - investment trust geared to investing in a diversified global portfolio of private and public equity companies - Reports net asset value fell 41% to 28.52 pence at December 31 from 48.08p in the previous year. Explains performance was primarily driven by the fall in the share price of its largest holding, Oxford Nanopore and other legacy private investments including Rutherford, BenevolentAI and Atom Bank. Highlights progress in tilting portfolio towards venture, growth or life sciences, with new six new private investments made in 2022.

Harland & Wolff Group Holdings PLC - infrastructure projects operator whose assets include a shipyard in Belfast - Shares findings of the large-scale hydrogen concept study by Atkins, in connection with its Islandmagee Gas Storage Facility that was initiated last year. Report states hydrogen can be stored in salt caverns and withdrawn to a hydrogen grid when required. Notes additional capital expenditure would be required to integrate hydrogen compression, dehydration, and cooling into the gas storage facility of around GBP168 million. Company believes the findings takes it one step further in future proofing the project.

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Ltd - South Korea-focused gold development company - Needs to provide further detail as part of application for Mountain Temporary Use Permits at Kochang and Gubong mines. Notes a requirement to provide within 90 days measures to reduce the risk of environmental impact and to conduct a successful wider community consultation and gain of support beyond the immediate area. Suggests this brings local politics into play over which the company has no part. Believes it has more than adequately covered these aspects already. Separately, announces repayment of all outstanding loans meaning the company is debt free and has sufficient funding for the next 12 months based on its current plan.

Thor Energy PLC - US and Australia-focused uranium and energy metals resource company - Announces results from the Ambient Noise Tomography survey at the Alford West Project, South Australia, by 30% owned EnviroCopper Ltd. Reports the ANT survey successfully delineates the weathered "trough" like structures that host oxide copper-gold mineralisation within the Alford Copper Belt. States the findings will be integrated with historical drilling data to generate a new drilling programme, targeting higher-grade oxide copper-gold mineralisation. Adds future drilling will be focused on areas with low-density contrast which have been shown to host oxidised copper mineralisation.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd - Hod Hasharon, Israel-based networking and medical technology company - Announces that the first enterprise deployment of its Edgility edge computing and virtual networking solution is ahead of schedule. Reports initial launch with Cemex has been a success and a global rollout is now targeted for completion this year thereby accelerating the group's revenue recognition under this contract. Reports excellent progress under contract with CityFibre with further orders expected. Moti Nagar, Chief Executive Officer of BATM said: "Revenue from Edgility in the first quarter of 2023 almost equalled that generated for the whole of 2022, and we remain on track for significant growth in our sales of Edgility this year."

Zenith Energy Ltd - Calgary, Canada-based energy company with production, exploration and development assets in Africa and Europe - Reports all resolutions were passed at AGM held on April 14. In addition, confirms it is currently performing the necessary legal and technical work for the finalisation of a Production Sharing Contract for the Seme oilfield, offshore Benin.

NB Distressed Debt Investment Fund Ltd - Guernsey-incorporated closed-ended fund invests in distressed, stressed and special situations investments - Announces USD8.15 million in further capital distributions for the Extended Life and GBP2.17 million for the New Global share classes. Explains the distributions result from the successful finalisation of the Buffalo Thunder notes restructuring which generated cash proceeds that are available for distribution.

Rambler Metals & Mining PLC - Owner of Ming copper-gold mine in Baie Verte, Newfoundland and Labrador - Reports Rambler Metals and Mining Canada Ltd has started a sale and investment solicitation process for the Rambler Group to be conducted by Grant Thornton. The process will be conducted in the context of ongoing proceedings under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act. Interested parties should submit offers by May 19. Company stresses there can be no assurance with respect to the levels of recovery, if any, for unsecured creditors or shareholders.

Angle PLC - Surrey, England-based medical diagnostics company - Announces the presentation of a poster at the American Association for Cancer Research annual meeting, in Orlando, Florida, between Friday last week and Wednesday this week. Explains the poster demonstrates the feasibility of combining immunofluorescent and HER2 fluorescence in-situ hybridization analysis with circulating tumour cells harvested using the Parsortix system. Additionally, points out the study demonstrated the successful isolation of CTCs from the blood of metastatic breast cancer patients using the Parsortix system. Notes the analytical sensitivity and specificity of Angle's portrait flex assay for HER2 protein expression detection were both greater than 90%.

By Jeremy Cutler

