Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust PLC - London-based investment trust focused on a portfolio of "highly innovative" companies - Notes second follow-on investment in iOnctura BV, a clinical-stage biotech firm that focuses on combating neglected and hard-to-treat cancers by developing experimental oral small molecule treatments designed to maximise anti-tumour efficacy while prioritising patient safety. Company invests GBP1.4 million in a funding round that raised GBP68 million.

"In December 2023, iOnctura shared positive clinical data for roginolisib, an oral allosteric modulator of PI3K? used to treat various solid and hematologic malignancies, including uveal melanoma. The funding will be utilised to expedite the development of roginolisib for treating uveal melanoma (UM), a rare eye cancer. In the Phase Ib clinical trial, roginolisib showed long-term safety and promising efficacy in UM, demonstrating sustained clinical activity over many months. Comprehensive results will be released in the upcoming months," it says.

Current stock price: 12.00 pence per share, closed up 0.2% on Thursday

12-month change: down 13%

