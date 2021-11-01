Over 100 global leaders pledge to end deforestation by 2030

(.)
GLASGOW, Nov 1 (Reuters) - More than 100 global leaders late
on Monday pledged to halt and reverse deforestation and land
degradation by the end of the decade, underpinned by $19 billion
in public and private funds to invest in protecting and
restoring forests.
The joint statement at the COP26 climate talks https://www.reuters.com/business/cop
in Glasgow was backed by the leaders of countries including
Brazil, Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, which
collectively account for 85% of the world's forests.
The Glasgow Leaders' Declaration on Forest and Land Use will
cover forests totaling more than 13 million square miles,
according to a statement from the UK prime minister's office on
behalf of the leaders.
"We will have a chance to end humanity's long history as
nature's conqueror, and instead become its custodian," said
British leader Boris Johnson, calling it an unprecedented
agreement.
A slew of additional government and private initiatives were
launched on Tuesday to help reach that goal, including billions
in pledges for indigenous guardians of the forest and
sustainable agriculture.
Forests absorb roughly 30% of carbon dioxide emissions,
according to the nonprofit World Resources Institute. The
forests take the emissions out of the atmosphere and prevent
them from warming the climate.
Yet this natural climate buffer is rapidly disappearing. The
world lost 258,000 square kilometers of forest in 2020,
according to WRI's deforestation tracking initiative Global
Forest Watch. That is an area larger than the United Kingdom.
Monday's agreement vastly expands a similar commitment made
by 40 countries as part of the 2014 New York Declaration of
Forests and goes further than ever before in laying out the
resources to reach that goal.
Under the agreement, 12 countries including Britain have
pledged to provide 8.75 billion pounds ($12 billion) of public
funding between 2021 and 2025 to help developing countries,
including in efforts to restore degraded land and tackle
wildfires.
At least a further 5.3 billion pounds would be provided by
more than 30 private sector investors including Aviva,
Schroders and AXA.
The investors, representing $8.7 trillion in assets under
management, also pledged to stop investing in activities linked
to deforestation by 2025.
Five countries, including the Britain and United States, and
a group of global charities on Tuesday also pledged to provide
$1.7 billion in financing to support indigenous people's
conservation of forests and to strengthen their land rights.
Environmentalists say that indigenous communities are the
best protectors of the forest, often against violent
encroachment of loggers and land grabbers.
More than 30 financial institutions with more than $8.7
trillion in assets under management also said they would make
"best efforts" to eliminate deforestation related to cattle,
palm oil, soy and pulp production by 2025.
COP26 aims to keep alive a target of capping global warming
at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial
levels. Scientists say forests and so-called nature-based
solutions will be vital to reaching that goal.
Woodlands have removed about 760 million tonnes of carbon
every year since 2011, offsetting about 8% of carbon dioxide
emissions from fossil fuels and cement, according to the Biomass
Carbon Monitor project backed by data analytics firm Kayrros and
French research institutions.
"Our biosphere is really helping bail us out for the time
being, but there is no guarantee those processes will continue,"
said Oliver Phillips, an ecologist at the United Kingdom’s
University of Leeds.
