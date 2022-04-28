Log in
SCHRODERS PLC

04/28
2826.00 GBX   -1.46%
SCHRODERS : 2022 AGM Voting Results
St James's Place sees strong inflows, weaker market in first quarter
Schroders's Q1 Assets Under Management Grow to $942 Billion
Schroders : 2022 AGM Voting Results

04/28/2022 | 01:34pm EDT
Schroders plc

('Schroders')Annual General Meeting ('AGM') 2022 Results

All resolutions were passed and the results are as follows:

Resolution

1

To receive the Annual Report & Accounts

2

To declare the Final Dividend

3

To approve the Remuneration report

4

4*

5 6 7

To elect Dame Elizabeth Corley To elect Dame Elizabeth Corley To re-elect Peter Harrison

To re-elect Richard Keers

To re-elect Ian King

7*

To re-elect Ian King

8

8*

9

To re-elect Sir Damon Buffini To re-elect Sir Damon Buffini To re-elect Rhian Davies

9* 10

To re-elect Rhian Davies

10*

To re-elect Rakhi Goss-Custard To re-elect Rakhi Goss-Custard

11

To re-elect Deborah Waterhouse

For (including discretionary)

196,863,627 196,751,262 196,094,919

196,093,432

196,115,533

87,896,822

%Against

%

100.00

99.91

96.62

99.97 99.93 99.97 99.91 99.58

60,042 60,042 60,967

99.07

99.58 99.07 99.58 99.07 99.59 99.09 99.58

828,822 828,822 828,103 828,103 806,240 806,240 820,616

173,191 827,519

Withheld

92,779

Votes cast as a percentage of Schroders issued ordinary share capitalǂ

0.03 0.07 0.03 0.09 0.42

4,802

13,149

17,024 17,024 15,734 15,875 17,890

17,890

0.42 0.93 0.42 0.93 0.41 0.91 0.42

18,074 18,074 18,074 18,074 18,555 18,555

87.13% 75.37% 87.13% 87.13% 87.13%

75.37%

87.13% 75.36% 87.13% 75.36% 87.12% 75.36% 87.13%

11*

To re-elect Deborah Waterhouse

87,891,562

99.07

820,616

0.93

9,439

75.37%

12

To re-elect Matthew Westerman

195,632,331

99.34

1,290,302

0.66

17,695

87.13%

12*

To re-elect Matthew Westerman

87,413,620

98.55

1,290,302

1.45

17,695

75.37%

13

To re-elect Claire Fitzalan Howard

195,493,655

99.27

1,436,834

0.73

9,839

87.13%

14

To re-elect Leonie Schroder

195,438,296

99.27

1,436,864

0.73

65,168

87.10%

15

To re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as auditor

196,311,806

99.69

618,311

0.31

10,211

87.13%

16

To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to determine the auditor's remuneration

196,931,581

100.00

814

0.00

7,933

87.13%

17

To renew the authority to allot shares

196,913,458

99.99

18,973

0.01

7,897

87.13%

18

To approve the disapplication of pre-emption rights

196,890,685

99.98

39,767

0.02

9,876

87.13%

19

To renew the authority to purchase own shares

196,270,965

99.68

628,363

0.32

41,000

87.11%

20

Notice of general meetings

194,450,623

98.76

2,450,368

1.24

39,337

87.12%

For the purposes of section 341 of the Companies Act 2006, the votes validly cast are expressed in the table above as a percentage of Schroders' total issued ordinary share capital as at 6pm on 26 April 2022, being the time at which a shareholder had to be registered in the register of members in order to attend and vote at the AGM. A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law and has not been counted as a vote "for" or "against" a resolution.

The number of ordinary shares in issue at the date of this announcement is 226,022,400.

Resolutions 18, 19, and 20 were passed as special resolutions. Copies of resolutions 17, 18, 19, and 20 will be filed at Companies House.

*ǂIn accordance with Listing Rule 9.2.2E, to be passed, resolutions 4 and 7 to 12 must be approved by a simple majority of all shareholders and by a simple majority of the independent shareholders. The results of the independent shareholder vote on the applicable Resolutions are set out in 4* and 7* to 12* above. The Schroders issued ordinary share capital used for Resolutions 4* and 7* to 12* is 117,698,689 which is the total number of ordinary shares held by independent shareholders.

In accordance with LR 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, at today's AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The Chairman's and Chief Executive's AGM update and a summary of the questions asked on the day and by email will be published on the AGM page of our website at www.schroders.com/AGM.

Enquiries:

Graham Staples Company Secretary

Schroders plc

Tel: 020 7658 6000

28 April 2022

Disclaimer

Schroders plc published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 17:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
