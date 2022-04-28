Schroders : 2022 AGM Voting Results

Schroders plc

('Schroders')Annual General Meeting ('AGM') 2022 Results

All resolutions were passed and the results are as follows:

Resolution

1

To receive the Annual Report & Accounts

2

To declare the Final Dividend

3

To approve the Remuneration report

4

4*

5 6 7

To elect Dame Elizabeth Corley To elect Dame Elizabeth Corley To re-elect Peter Harrison

To re-elect Richard Keers

To re-elect Ian King

7*

To re-elect Ian King

8

8*

9

To re-elect Sir Damon Buffini To re-elect Sir Damon Buffini To re-elect Rhian Davies

9* 10

To re-elect Rhian Davies

10*

To re-elect Rakhi Goss-Custard To re-elect Rakhi Goss-Custard

11

To re-elect Deborah Waterhouse

For (including discretionary)

196,863,627 196,751,262 196,094,919

196,093,432

196,115,533

87,896,822

%Against

%

100.00

99.91

96.62

99.97 99.93 99.97 99.91 99.58

60,042 60,042 60,967

99.07

99.58 99.07 99.58 99.07 99.59 99.09 99.58

828,822 828,822 828,103 828,103 806,240 806,240 820,616

173,191 827,519

Withheld

92,779

Votes cast as a percentage of Schroders issued ordinary share capitalǂ

0.03 0.07 0.03 0.09 0.42

4,802

13,149

17,024 17,024 15,734 15,875 17,890

17,890

0.42 0.93 0.42 0.93 0.41 0.91 0.42

18,074 18,074 18,074 18,074 18,555 18,555

87.13% 75.37% 87.13% 87.13% 87.13%

75.37%

87.13% 75.36% 87.13% 75.36% 87.12% 75.36% 87.13%

11* To re-elect Deborah Waterhouse 87,891,562 99.07 820,616 0.93 9,439 75.37% 12 To re-elect Matthew Westerman 195,632,331 99.34 1,290,302 0.66 17,695 87.13% 12* To re-elect Matthew Westerman 87,413,620 98.55 1,290,302 1.45 17,695 75.37% 13 To re-elect Claire Fitzalan Howard 195,493,655 99.27 1,436,834 0.73 9,839 87.13% 14 To re-elect Leonie Schroder 195,438,296 99.27 1,436,864 0.73 65,168 87.10% 15 To re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as auditor 196,311,806 99.69 618,311 0.31 10,211 87.13% 16 To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to determine the auditor's remuneration 196,931,581 100.00 814 0.00 7,933 87.13% 17 To renew the authority to allot shares 196,913,458 99.99 18,973 0.01 7,897 87.13% 18 To approve the disapplication of pre-emption rights 196,890,685 99.98 39,767 0.02 9,876 87.13% 19 To renew the authority to purchase own shares 196,270,965 99.68 628,363 0.32 41,000 87.11% 20 Notice of general meetings 194,450,623 98.76 2,450,368 1.24 39,337 87.12%

For the purposes of section 341 of the Companies Act 2006, the votes validly cast are expressed in the table above as a percentage of Schroders' total issued ordinary share capital as at 6pm on 26 April 2022, being the time at which a shareholder had to be registered in the register of members in order to attend and vote at the AGM. A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law and has not been counted as a vote "for" or "against" a resolution.

The number of ordinary shares in issue at the date of this announcement is 226,022,400.

Resolutions 18, 19, and 20 were passed as special resolutions. Copies of resolutions 17, 18, 19, and 20 will be filed at Companies House.

*ǂIn accordance with Listing Rule 9.2.2E, to be passed, resolutions 4 and 7 to 12 must be approved by a simple majority of all shareholders and by a simple majority of the independent shareholders. The results of the independent shareholder vote on the applicable Resolutions are set out in 4* and 7* to 12* above. The Schroders issued ordinary share capital used for Resolutions 4* and 7* to 12* is 117,698,689 which is the total number of ordinary shares held by independent shareholders.

In accordance with LR 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, at today's AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The Chairman's and Chief Executive's AGM update and a summary of the questions asked on the day and by email will be published on the AGM page of our website at www.schroders.com/AGM.

Enquiries:

Graham Staples Company Secretary

Schroders plc

Tel: 020 7658 6000

28 April 2022