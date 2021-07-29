Schroders : Appointment of Non-executive Director and Chair Designate

Schroders plc (the 'Company') today announces that Dame Elizabeth Corley will join its Board as a Non-executive Director, member of the Nominations Committee and Chair designate, effective 1 September 2021. Subject to shareholder approval, Elizabeth will succeed Michael Dobson as Chair at the conclusion of the Company's Annual General Meeting, currently scheduled for 28 April 2022.

Elizabeth is a leading figure in financial services with over 45 years' experience including as CEO of Allianz Global Investors, and previously at Merrill Lynch Investment Managers and Coopers & Lybrand. She is currently a non-executive director of Pearson plc, BAE Systems plc and Morgan Stanley. She is also Chair of the Impact Investing Institute. Elizabeth will step down from her roles as a non-executive director of Morgan Stanley and Pearson plc before becoming Chair at Schroders.

Ian King, Schroders Senior Independent Director, who led the appointment process for the new Chair, said: 'Elizabeth is an outstanding candidate for the Chair role and was the unanimous choice of the Nominations Committee and her proposed appointment is warmly endorsed by the entire Board. I believe Elizabeth will prove to be a very effective Chair of the Company and the Board and I look forward to working with her.

Michael Dobson will continue as Chairman until the AGM and on behalf of the Board I would like to express our deep gratitude for his enormous contribution to the firm over more than 20 years and for his continued support as we transition to a new Chair.'

Elizabeth Corley said: 'Schroders is a business I have long admired. It has an ambitious strategy to create sustainable value for all stakeholders and I am delighted to have been asked to serve as Chair. I look forward to joining the Board at a very exciting time for the business.'

Michael Dobson, Chairman said: 'It has been an honour to serve as Chairman and see Schroders' continued progress over the past five years. I look forward to working with Elizabeth over the next eight months and wish her every success for the future.'

Biographical details of Dame Elizabeth are set out below. There are no further details required to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13 in connection with her appointment.

Biographical Details

Elizabeth Corley was CEO of Allianz Global Investors, initially for Europe and then globally, from 2005 to 2016. She continued to act as an advisor to the company in various capacities until the end of 2019. Elizabeth was previously at Merrill Lynch Investment Managers, Coopers & Lybrand, where she was a consulting partner, and at Sun Alliance.

She is a non-executive director of Pearson plc, BAE Systems plc and Morgan Stanley. She is chair of the Impact Investing Institute and a trustee of the British Museum. She was awarded a DBE in June 2019 for services to the economy and financial services.