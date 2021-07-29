Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Schroders plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SDR   GB0002405495

SCHRODERS PLC

(SDR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Schroders : Appointment of Non-executive Director and Chair Designate

07/29/2021 | 02:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Schroders plc (the 'Company') today announces that Dame Elizabeth Corley will join its Board as a Non-executive Director, member of the Nominations Committee and Chair designate, effective 1 September 2021. Subject to shareholder approval, Elizabeth will succeed Michael Dobson as Chair at the conclusion of the Company's Annual General Meeting, currently scheduled for 28 April 2022.

Elizabeth is a leading figure in financial services with over 45 years' experience including as CEO of Allianz Global Investors, and previously at Merrill Lynch Investment Managers and Coopers & Lybrand. She is currently a non-executive director of Pearson plc, BAE Systems plc and Morgan Stanley. She is also Chair of the Impact Investing Institute. Elizabeth will step down from her roles as a non-executive director of Morgan Stanley and Pearson plc before becoming Chair at Schroders.

Ian King, Schroders Senior Independent Director, who led the appointment process for the new Chair, said: 'Elizabeth is an outstanding candidate for the Chair role and was the unanimous choice of the Nominations Committee and her proposed appointment is warmly endorsed by the entire Board. I believe Elizabeth will prove to be a very effective Chair of the Company and the Board and I look forward to working with her.

Michael Dobson will continue as Chairman until the AGM and on behalf of the Board I would like to express our deep gratitude for his enormous contribution to the firm over more than 20 years and for his continued support as we transition to a new Chair.'

Elizabeth Corley said: 'Schroders is a business I have long admired. It has an ambitious strategy to create sustainable value for all stakeholders and I am delighted to have been asked to serve as Chair. I look forward to joining the Board at a very exciting time for the business.'

Michael Dobson, Chairman said: 'It has been an honour to serve as Chairman and see Schroders' continued progress over the past five years. I look forward to working with Elizabeth over the next eight months and wish her every success for the future.'

Biographical details of Dame Elizabeth are set out below. There are no further details required to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13 in connection with her appointment.

Biographical Details

Elizabeth Corley was CEO of Allianz Global Investors, initially for Europe and then globally, from 2005 to 2016. She continued to act as an advisor to the company in various capacities until the end of 2019. Elizabeth was previously at Merrill Lynch Investment Managers, Coopers & Lybrand, where she was a consulting partner, and at Sun Alliance.

She is a non-executive director of Pearson plc, BAE Systems plc and Morgan Stanley. She is chair of the Impact Investing Institute and a trustee of the British Museum. She was awarded a DBE in June 2019 for services to the economy and financial services.

Disclaimer

Schroders plc published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 06:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SCHRODERS PLC
02:37aSCHRODERS : Appointment of Non-executive Director and Chair Designate
PU
02:17aSCHRODERS : Half-year results to 30 June 2021 (unaudited)
PU
02:07aSCHRODERS : Earnings Flash (SDR.L) SCHRODERS Posts H1 Revenue GBP1.42B
MT
07/28SCHRODERS UK FINANCIAL ADVISER PULSE : client sentiment rallies as investors tur..
PU
07/28DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC : Holding(s) in Company
DJ
07/27SCHRODERS : Capital senior leaders recognised among most influential women in pr..
PU
07/27SCHRODERS : continues to build-out flagship UK sustainable equity suite with lat..
PU
07/27Artios raises USD153m in Series C financing
DJ
07/27Artios Pharma Limited announced that it has received £110 million in funding ..
CI
07/26ANALYSIS : Regulators turn spotlight on company sustainability ratings
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 360 M 3 287 M 3 287 M
Net income 2021 559 M 778 M 778 M
Net cash 2021 3 673 M 5 115 M 5 115 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,5x
Yield 2021 3,17%
Capitalization 9 358 M 12 989 M 13 034 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,41x
EV / Sales 2022 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 5 571
Free-Float 54,8%
Chart SCHRODERS PLC
Duration : Period :
Schroders plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHRODERS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 3 660,00 GBX
Average target price 3 576,89 GBX
Spread / Average Target -2,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Harrison Group CEO & Executive Director
Richard Keers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael William Romsey Dobson Chairman
Ashley Lester Global Head-Research
Stewart Carmichael Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHRODERS PLC9.68%12 989
BLACKROCK, INC.19.45%131 263
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.21.00%79 000
UBS GROUP AG19.05%56 509
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.34.35%46 140
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)18.26%43 323