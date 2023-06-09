Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Schroders plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SDR   GB00BP9LHF23

SCHRODERS PLC

(SDR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:22:33 2023-06-09 am EDT
456.45 GBX   -1.01%
08:48aSchroders, Canada Life cut ties with Odey after misconduct allegations
RE
08:36aSchroders dumps remaining Odey investments after FT report - spokesperson
RE
06/08AI startup Cohere raises funds from Nvidia, valued at $2.2 billion
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Schroders, Canada Life cut ties with Odey after misconduct allegations

06/09/2023 | 08:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Logo of investment management company Schroders is seen in Zurich

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - Schroders Plc and Canada Life moved to cut back their dealings with the asset management businesses with links to Crispen Odey on Friday citing allegations of misconduct by the financier published by the Financial Times and Tortoise Media a day earlier.

Canada Life, an asset manager that oversees around 40 billion pounds ($50.2 billion) of client funds in the UK, said it had suspended relationships with Odey Wealth Management, a unit of Odey Group, with immediate effect.

"We've made a very quick and clear decision," the Canada Life spokesman said. "It shows the seriousness with which we see the situation."

Schroders, which oversees more than 700 billion pounds, said it had sold its remaining investments in Odey Asset Management (OAM).

Reuters contacted OAM as well as the wealth unit by email and telephone for comment on the investors' moves, but did not receive an immediate reply.

The Financial Times and Tortoise, in a joint publication on Thursday, reported allegations by 13 women that Crispin Odey, one of Britain's best-known hedge fund managers, had sexually assaulted or harassed them over a 25-year period.

Crispin Odey told Reuters on Thursday that the report was "a rehash of an old article and none of the allegations have been stood up in a courtroom or an investigation."

Odey Asset Management told investors in a letter dated June 8, and seen by Reuters, that the firm "does not recognise the picture of the firm that has been painted" by allegations of sexual misconduct by Crispin Odey published by media.

Some investors are paring back their relationships with Odey businesses as Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are reviewing their prime broking relationships with OAM after the allegations, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Crispin Odey was cleared of indecent assault charges by a British court in 2021. British regulator the Financial Conduct Authority has been investigating Odey since 2021, a source familiar with the situation said.

($1 = 0.7971 pounds) (Reporting by Naomi Rovnick; additional reporting Nell Mackenzie; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe and Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 0.03% 140.73 Delayed Quote.4.91%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.22% 86.31 Delayed Quote.1.74%
SCHRODERS PLC -1.06% 456.2 Delayed Quote.5.76%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -0.08% 335.47 Delayed Quote.-2.22%
All news about SCHRODERS PLC
08:48aSchroders, Canada Life cut ties with Odey after misconduct allegations
RE
08:36aSchroders dumps remaining Odey investments after FT report - spokesperson
RE
06/08AI startup Cohere raises funds from Nvidia, valued at $2.2 billion
RE
06/08Chinese regulators try to assure sceptical foreign financiers
RE
06/06Ethernity secures components to fulfil orders
AN
06/06Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust Invests in Carmot Therapeutics
MT
06/06Zotefoam extends exclusivity with Nike
AN
06/02Veteran UK fund manager Richard Buxton to retire from Jupiter
RE
06/02Analysis-Banks break taboo for high-risk bonds
RE
06/01North American Morning Briefing: Attention Turns to Jobs Data
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCHRODERS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 452 M 3 077 M 3 077 M
Net income 2023 459 M 576 M 576 M
Net cash 2023 2 994 M 3 757 M 3 757 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,0x
Yield 2023 4,65%
Capitalization 7 262 M 9 113 M 9 113 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,74x
EV / Sales 2024 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 6 434
Free-Float 57,4%
Chart SCHRODERS PLC
Duration : Period :
Schroders plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHRODERS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 461,10 GBX
Average target price 471,14 GBX
Spread / Average Target 2,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Harrison Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Keers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dame Elizabeth Corley Chairman
Jamie Ovenden Chief Technology Officer
Meagen Burnett Deputy Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHRODERS PLC5.76%9 113
BLACKROCK, INC.-3.96%101 925
UBS GROUP AG6.10%60 597
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-0.92%51 748
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.10.52%41 279
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-3.67%34 604
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer