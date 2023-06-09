Schroders, Canada Life cut ties with Odey after misconduct allegations

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - Schroders Plc and Canada Life
moved to cut back their dealings with the asset management
businesses with links to Crispen Odey on Friday citing
allegations of misconduct by the financier published by the
Financial Times and Tortoise Media a day earlier.
Canada Life, an asset manager that oversees around 40
billion pounds ($50.2 billion) of client funds in the UK, said
it had suspended relationships with Odey Wealth Management, a
unit of Odey Group, with immediate effect.
"We've made a very quick and clear decision," the Canada
Life spokesman said. "It shows the seriousness with which we see
the situation."
Schroders, which oversees more than 700 billion pounds, said
it had sold its remaining investments in Odey Asset Management
(OAM).
Reuters contacted OAM as well as the wealth unit by email
and telephone for comment on the investors' moves, but did not
receive an immediate reply.
The Financial Times and Tortoise, in a joint publication on
Thursday, reported allegations by 13 women that Crispin Odey,
one of Britain's best-known hedge fund managers, had sexually
assaulted or harassed them over a 25-year period.
Crispin Odey told Reuters on Thursday that the report was "a
rehash of an old article and none of the allegations have been
stood up in a courtroom or an investigation."
Odey Asset Management told investors in a letter dated June
8, and seen by Reuters, that the firm "does not recognise the
picture of the firm that has been painted" by allegations of
sexual misconduct by Crispin Odey published by media.
Some investors are paring back their relationships with Odey
businesses as Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Morgan
Stanley are reviewing their prime broking relationships
with OAM after the allegations, sources familiar with the matter
said on Thursday.
Crispin Odey was cleared of indecent assault charges by a
British court in 2021. British regulator the Financial Conduct
Authority has been investigating Odey since 2021, a source
familiar with the situation said.
($1 = 0.7971 pounds)
(Reporting by Naomi Rovnick; additional reporting Nell
Mackenzie; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe and Kirsten Donovan)